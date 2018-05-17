Nigeria now killing field under Buhari – PDP

Home > News > Local >

The party also said that bloodletting has become the order of the day because of the President’s incompetence.

President condoles Pastor Bakare over mother’s death

(The Nation)
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that Nigeria, under President Buhari’s government,has now become a killing field.

According to Daily Post the party also said that bloodletting has become the order of the day because of the President’s incompetence.

The National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement also said that Nigerian families have experienced hardship.

“Under President Buhari’s suppressive rule, families have experienced the worst from of hardship with prices of food items, essential goods and services, skyrocketing beyond the reach of average citizens.

“Staple foods such as rice which sold at N7,500 per bag under the PDP now sells above N16,000, a measure (mudu) of garri and beans which sold at N150 and N200 now go for N400 and N500 respectively; a kilo of beef which sold for N700 now sells for N1,400; a bag of cement which sold at N1,500 now goes for N2,600, fuel price has been jerked up from N87 per liter to N145, cost of transport, medicare and other essential services have all soared by over 100 percent," he added.

Media stunt

The police spokesman also said that Nigerians are ready to vote Buhari out in 2019.

According to Ologbondiyan, the President has adopted the use of media stunts to cover his lack of performance.

ALSO READ: Here are 7 key things Donald Trump told Buhari

He said “It is therefore a condemnable slap on the sensibilities of Nigerians that instead of being apologetic for the abysmal performance of his administration, President Buhari is rather engaged in unhelpful propaganda and cosmetic media stunts.

“The fact is that the Buhari-led APC government has overstretched the forbearance of Nigerians with its crass disdain to their suffering, for which they will deploy every legitimate measure to vote him out and return the PDP, come 2019.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari has announced that the Federal Government will increase the deployment of security operatives to the North Central and North West.

