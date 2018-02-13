Home > News > Local >

Nigeria has now taken its search for crude oil to the Northeast State of Bauchi.

Nigeria is now looking for crude oil in Bauchi

Gov Abubakar visits NNPC GMD Maikanti Baru at the latter's office in Abuja as oil exploration commences in Bauchi

(Bauchi State govt)
Africa's second largest oil producer, Nigeria, has commenced moves to drill for crude oil in the northeast State of Bauchi.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) already has its sights set on potential oil rich sites of Bauchi.

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru revealed this much when Bauchi State Governor Mohammed A. Abubakar paid him a courtesy visit in his office on Monday, February 12, 2018.

Governor Abubakar was at the NNPC Headquarters to brief Baru on the ongoing oil exploration in some parts of Bauchi State.

Advanced stage

Baru told the Governor that preparations have reached advanced stage for the commencement of exploration of five oil wells in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi.

According to Baru, the state run oil company is deploying advanced technology for exploration of oil in prospective sites in the state, as directed by the presidency.

Power shift?

The Niger Delta has long served as Nigeria's oil basin; even before the nation attained independence from the British in 1960.

There have been agitations for resource control from the South as well; as the country's oil wealth often finds its way to the bank accounts of fat cats and the political elite, at the expense of the rest of the populace.

Nigeria has also commenced oil drilling in the Lake Chad basin of Borno where terrorist sect Boko Haram retains a stronghold.

