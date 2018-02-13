news

Africa's second largest oil producer, Nigeria, has commenced moves to drill for crude oil in the northeast State of Bauchi.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) already has its sights set on potential oil rich sites of Bauchi.

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru revealed this much when Bauchi State Governor Mohammed A. Abubakar paid him a courtesy visit in his office on Monday, February 12, 2018.

Governor Abubakar was at the NNPC Headquarters to brief Baru on the ongoing oil exploration in some parts of Bauchi State.

Advanced stage

Baru told the Governor that preparations have reached advanced stage for the commencement of exploration of five oil wells in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi.

According to Baru, the state run oil company is deploying advanced technology for exploration of oil in prospective sites in the state, as directed by the presidency.

Power shift?

The Niger Delta has long served as Nigeria's oil basin; even before the nation attained independence from the British in 1960.

There have been agitations for resource control from the South as well; as the country's oil wealth often finds its way to the bank accounts of fat cats and the political elite, at the expense of the rest of the populace.