Nigeria, Ecuador to sign visa-free agreement

The Ecuadorian ambassador to Nigeria said the visa-free agreement is to strengthen bilateral ties between both countries, especially in the communication sector.

Nigeria and the government of Ecuador have reportedly agreed to sign a visa-free agreement to strengthen bilateral relations.

The Ecuadorian Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Deopoldo Rovayo was said to have disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday, June 20.

According to Punch, Rovayo announced the visa-free agreement when he paid a courtesy visit to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Olukunle Bamgbose.

He said the visit was to strengthen bilateral ties between Ecuador and Nigeria, especially in the communication sector, and to initiate an agreement between the two nations to enable their nationals to visit each other's country without visas.

The diplomat said there are currently about 1000 Nigerians living in Ecuador.

"The purpose of my visit was to further cement the bilateral relations between Ecuador and Nigeria. The two countries have agreed to sign an agreement to enable our citizens to visit each other without a visa. There are approximately about one thousand Nigerians living in Ecuador and the number would continue to rise", Rovayo said.

In his response, Bamgbose assured the Ecuadorian Ambassador that the Federal Government would work on the implementation of the non-visa agreement.

He said the agreement would be beneficial to both countries they are witnessing an increase in trade.

Bamgbose said the growth of the Nigerian economy would surpass that of most countries in Latin America in the next two to three years.