The Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman has said that Nigeria will crash if President Buhari stays in power in 2019.

According to Abdulrahman, it was a merger between the South-West and the North, that helped Buhari win.

The ACF scribe, who wondered why the North is asking for eight years, called on the Northerners to abide by the agreement of the merger.

Abdulrahman also said that Nigeria does not belong to the North alone, adding that that mindset has to be changed.

The ACF scribe said “The North and Buhari must get serious and behave themselves. Nigeria does not belong to the North because if you maintain the position, grandstanding that the North is powerful in Nigeria, you are wasting your time and Nigeria would collapse and crash.

“Why is the North asking for eight years? It is because of incapability to put in a leader. After Buhari, the best is Buhari. I am telling you now; go and write it down.

“The best the North can ever offer is Buhari. He failed three times woefully until the South West came and they had an alliance. Why are they trying to abuse that alliance?

“Four years is enough for the North. Let us respect each other.”

“We must not lose sight of the fact that it was an alliance that brought him in,” he added.

Recently, the Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) said that President Buhari has failed Nigerians.