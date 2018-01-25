Niger Museum received 1,322 visitors in 2017

news

The Niger State Museum received 1,322 visitors in 2017, representing a 55.4 per cent improvement on the 862 visitors recorded in 2016, according to Mr Ibrahim Salihu, the Deputy Director in charge of the facility.

Salihu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Minna that of the 1,322 visitors, 54 were individuals while the remaining were pupils and students from primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

He urged Nigerians to develop the habit of visiting museums for historical and cultural findings.

Salihu particularly challenged residents of Niger to visit the facility so as to familiarise themselves with their historical and cultural background.

“It is unfortunate that parents prefer to take their children and wards to eateries instead of important places like the museum that had information that will increase or challenge children’s intellect.

‎“Parents should begin to think of alternative places to take their children to, during holidays; one of the right places is the museum where there are many artifacts from all cultures in the state.

“Many artifacts here date back to 600 years and speak volumes of our cultural heritage and history which could shape children’s minds,” he said.