Home > News > Local >

Niger Museum received 1,322 visitors in 2017

In Niger Museum received 1,322 visitors in 2017 – official

Salihu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Minna that of the 1,322 visitors, 54 were individuals while the remaining were pupils and students from primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Niger National Museum (Musee National du Niger) and Zoo play

Niger National Museum (Musee National du Niger) and Zoo

(antiquitynow)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Niger State Museum received 1,322 visitors in 2017, representing a 55.4 per cent  improvement on the 862 visitors recorded in 2016, according to Mr Ibrahim Salihu, the Deputy Director in charge of the facility.

Salihu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Minna that of the 1,322 visitors, 54 were individuals while the remaining were pupils and students from primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

He urged Nigerians to develop the habit of visiting museums for historical and cultural findings.

Salihu particularly challenged residents of Niger to visit the facility so as to familiarise themselves with their historical and cultural background.

It is unfortunate that parents prefer to take their children and wards to eateries instead of important places like the museum that had information that will increase or challenge children’s intellect.

‎“Parents should begin to think of alternative places to take their children to, during holidays; one of the right places is the museum where there are many artifacts from all cultures in the state.

“Many artifacts here date back to 600 years and speak volumes of our cultural heritage and history which could shape children’s minds,” he said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Oby Ezekwesili How Police 'arrested, detained BBOG convener, others in Abujabullet
2 Obasanjo's Letter FG lists Buhari's achievement following...bullet
3 Patience Jonathan EFCC arrests ex-First Lady's sister at airport...bullet

Related Articles

Brexit May, Macron meet at UK summit as migrant crisis looms
Uaso Nyiro (2) How design influenced Africa’s only waterbank school
Buhari 'President did more for Bayelsa than Jonathan,' GEJ's kinsman says
Lifestyle 7 most amazing natural resorts in Nigeria
In Niger Funds hinders excavation of archaeological sites — State museum official
Work Of Art Artifact of fruitfulness stolen from Nigeria found in Italy

Local

Jonathan instructed me to withdraw N1.3B from NNPC - Diezani
Diezani Ex-minister says Jonathan instructed her to withdraw N1.3B from NNPC
Buhari has created 8 million jobs – Ngige says
Chris Ngige FG directs NPC D-G to resume work on Jan. 29
One of Nigeria's refineries
NNPC NPDC targets 500,000 barrels per day by 2022
Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, Mr Mohammad Danmallam
Mohammed Danmallam Enugu will continue to remain safest state in Nigeria