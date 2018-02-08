NHIS workers protest against Yusuf's reinstatement by Buhari

news

Union workers of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) staged a protest against the reinstatement of Executive Secretary, Usman Yusuf, by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, February 8, 2018.

The workers staged the protest at the NHIS office in Utako, Abuja, to demand the reversal of Yusuf's reinstatement as he is reportedly under probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for corruption allegations involving N919 million.

After Yusuf was suspended by the Minister of Health , Isaac Adewole on July 6, 2017, he was recalled by President Buhari on Tuesday, February 6, with investigations still pending .

According to the protesters, the investigations into Yusuf's conduct should be concluded before he is recalled, if found innocent.

The chairman association of senior civil servant NHIS chapter, Razaq Omomeji, said, "The man has a case in court. We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to revisit allegations against Mr. Yusuf and investigate this matter before reinstating him.

"EFCC is investigating him and president Buhari should allow the investigation before recalling him."

Yusuf found 'guilty'

After the initial three months suspension handed down to Yusuf in June, the health minister extended the suspension indefinitely after the panel that probed allegations against him found him "culpable in many areas" of his performance as Executive Secretary.

The allegations against him includes monumental fraud, gross abuse of office and nepotic act.

In a memo, dated October 5, 2017, the minister informed Yusuf that his suspension would continue until the President acted on the report.