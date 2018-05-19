Home > News > Local >

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala says govt funds are diverted for campaigns

Okonjo-Iweala Ex minister alleges that govt officials divert funds to sponsor elections

The former minister also said that it is better to also deal with the root cause of corruption in Nigeria than focusing only the symptoms.

  • Published:
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala alleges that govt officials divert funds to sponsor elections play Former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Guardian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Minister of finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has alleged that some government officials divert public funds to sponsor elections.

The former minister also said that it is better to also deal with the root cause of corruption in Nigeria than focusing only the symptoms.

Okonjo-Iweala said it is not enough to send people to jail and splash it all over the media, adding that if the root cause is not fixed, people will keep taking advantage of the loopholes to steal money.

She said this while speaking about her new book - Fighting Corruption is Dangerous, at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

According to Daily Post, the former minister also said “People are happy to see the symptoms being taken care of, punitive measure, you know it makes big headlines when people are hauled off to jail and the media blasts the story, which is good, there ought to be consequences and punitive actions but it’s not enough.

“If you don’t fix some of the root causes, the next set of people will come in, and with those opportunities, they might do the same thing.”

Okonjo-Iweala’s battle with Jonathan’s aide

The former minister, at another forum, shared how she was locked out of the presidential villa during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration because she refused to play ball.

She also shared how a presidential aide who didn’t want a policy to take off because of vested interests, told her to back off.

ALSO READ: EFCC invites Okonjo-Iweala over $250m missing from Abacha loot

She was subsequently stopped from praying with Jonathan and his family inside Aso Rock, like she had always done, when she refused to succumb to the threats.

“The presidential aide told me that he wanted to convey a message to me that there were people not happy with the port reforms especially the abolishment of the Cargo Tracking Note (CTN). And he asked me, indeed advised me to reinstate it. I was dismayed,” she added.

Meanwhile, former Governor of Cross-River state, Donald Duke has said that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala left Nigeria poorer than she met it.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Let’s unpack IGP Idris ‘transmission, transfusion’ momentbullet
2 Big Embarrassment Police IG, Idris fumbles, struggles to read speechbullet
3 Magu Nigerians are laughing at EFCC boss for this 'blunder'bullet

Related Articles

Okonjo-Iweala 'How Goodluck Jonathan's aide locked me out of Aso Rock'
Okonjo-Iweala EFCC invites ex-minister over $250m missing from Abacha loot
Pulse Blogger Creating millionaires in the entertainment industry
Okonjo-Iweala Ex-Minister's memo resulted in N1.7tn revenue loss - Senate
Ibrahim Magu EFCC arrests chairman's impersonator
Okonjo-Iweala left Nigeria poorer than she met it - Donald Duke
Okonjo-Iweala Ex-minister denies calling Amaechi, Fashola 'scavengers' in her new book

Local

Nigerian government youth empowerment scheme, N-Power, select successfully beneficiaries from 2016/2017 applicants
Yemi Osinbajo FG to expand N-Power programme
Governor Ben Ayade in tears as he signs N1.3trn 2018 budget
Ben Ayade C/River Rice City project to generate over N70b yearly
Magu wore a Buhari badge on TV, he shouldn’t have
Magu Nigeria leads Commonwealth Africa countries in anti-corruption war
Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro
Dogara Speaker harps on advancement in science and technology