New Year Message :  Governor Dankwambo pledges to enhance well being of citizens

Dankwambo made the pledge in his New Year message to people in Gombe on Monday.

Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo

Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State has pledged to enhance socio-economic and infrastructure status of the state for the well being of the people.

“I congratulate all of us on the occasion of New Year and urge you to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, understanding, hard work, sincerity and honesty in all your dealings.

“We shall also continue to enhance the well being of our people through the provision of socio-economic infrastructure and equal opportunity to all”, he said.

Dankwambo called on the people in the state to continue to support government’s policies and programmes in the efforts to transform the state in 2018 and beyond.

Dankwambo urged the youth to embark on meaningful ventures to enable them contribute their quota for the development of the state.

He also urged the people to continue to give security agencies timely and useful information towards ensuring peace and security in the state and the country.

“I enjoin us all to live in peace with one another as no meaningful progress can ever be achieved without peace and tranquility.

“We will continue to support and cooperate with security agencies to combat all forms of criminal activities in the state,” he said

