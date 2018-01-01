Home > News > Local >

New Year :  Gov Obiano pardons 71 convicts

The pardon, according to the news bulleting of the state’s Ministry of Information, is part of the 2018 New Year celebration.

Buhari assures Anambra Governor, Obiano of FG's support play

Willie Obiano won the Anambra governorship election

(Daily Post)
Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has granted varying levels of pardon to no fewer than 71 convicted prisoners in the prisons in the state.

Of the number, 58 had been serving various jail terms for criminal offences, including stealing, assault, arson, malicious damages, kidnapping, rape and fraud.

The convicts were released immediately as directed by Obiano from prisons in Awka, Aguata, Onitsha and Nnewi.

The bulletin quoting a statement from Anambra State Government said the Anambra State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy made the recommendations to Obiano.

Some of the pardoned include, eight murder convicts whose sentences have been commuted to life, with two recommended for psychiatric homes.

Two of such offenders had spent 14 years each, one spent 10 years, two, nine years each, while one had spent five and another two spent three years each.

It said the convicts, who received reprieve, also include four others, two of whom were murder convicts and two convicted for armed robbery, currently serving their terms in the Enugu Prisons.

The bulletin noted that three were to be released, one had his 21-year term commuted to 10-year sentence.

It, however, said that one of them convicted for manslaughter and whose sentence is for life, has now been commuted to 21-year term.

