Home > News > Local >

New special advisers in Kwara just got their portfolios

In Kwara New special advisers just got their portfolios

Kwara Governor Ahmed has assigned portfolios to newly appointed special advisers, senior special assistants and special assistants.

  • Published:
New special advisers in Kwara just got their portfolios play Kwara Gov Ahmed swears in new appointee (Kwara state government)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has assigned portfolios to newly appointed special advisers, senior special assistants and special assistants.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary to the Kwara State Government, Alhaji Sola Isiaka Gold, and released in Ilorin, the state capital, Alhaji Sulyman Toyin Olokooba is the Special Adviser, Political Matters while Hon. Bello Tunde Emmanuel takes charge of Budget Monitoring.

The new Special Adviser on Emergency and Relief Services is Mallam Razak Akanbi Jimoh while Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed Salihu is assigned to Chieftaincy Affairs.

Alhaji Amusa Bello retains the Security Portfolio while Prince Tunji Moronfoye returns as Special Adviser, Communication Strategy. The former commissioner for Information and Communications, Alhaji Mahmud Babatunde Ajeigbe is the new Special Adviser, Parastatals Monitoring while Chief Moses Olabode Adekanye is the Special Adviser, Electoral matters.

Alhaji Gold listed the Senior Special Assistants as Alhaji Salihu Mohammed Yahaya (Land Matters), Hajia Monsurat Omotosho (Judiciary Matters), Hajia Aisha Sulu Gambari (Poverty Alleviation), Dr. Abdulsalam Bolakale (Security Intelligence), Dr. Gambari Ibrahim (Secondary Health), Prince Deji Oni (Information), Alhaji Shehu Abdulrahman (Solid Mineral Development) and Dr. (Mrs) Ruth Biola Adimula (Women Affairs).

Special Assistants

The Special Assistants and their portfolios are Alhaji Abdullahi Halidu Danbaba (Non-Governmental Affairs), Mr. Tsado Mamman (Inter-party Affairs), Mr. Ige Muideen Olayiwola (Boundary Matters), Mr. Sunday Ogunniyi (Environmental Issues), Mr. Abdulkadri Oba Aluko (Developmental Strategy), Mr. Lawal Mohammed Olalekan (Commerce), Manzuma Ibrahim Kawu (Intra-Party Affairs), Mr. Issa AbdulRahman (Nomadic Education), and Mr. Abdulsalam Bello Babatunde (Religion, Islamic Affairs). Others are Rev. C.O.S Fawenu (Religion, Christian Affairs), Hajia Kehinde Bale (Inter-Local Government Relations and Alhaja Mariam Adeniran (Social Support Services).

Alhaji Gold charged the appointees to approach their new assignments with diligence and dedication, bearing in mind the current situation in the state and the mood of the people.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is a News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Ajaokuta Steel Company Pulse finds out why this facility has never...bullet
2 In Adamawa Mubi cholera update: 434 cases recorded, with 13 deathsbullet
3 Buhari President terminates $195m 'questionable' contract promoted...bullet

Related Articles

Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara state Gov. charges parents on proper upbringing of children
Offa Robbery How police arrested suspects who killed dozens in Kwara
Abdulfatah Ahmed Development of Kwara collective responsibility of all
In Kwara Govt cautions principals who ask students to bring concrete block to school
Cultism Kwara govt isn't comfortable with transfer of suspects to Abuja
APC Party commends Kwara for petition free congress

Local

Goodluck Jonathan’s Ekiti flyover speech was really unfortunate
Pulse Opinion Goodluck Jonathan’s Ekiti flyover speech was really unfortunate
Suspected herdsmen attack Catholic seminary in Taraba, shoot priest
In Taraba Suspected herdsmen attack Catholic seminary, shoot priest
Keyamo says Buhari should not be blamed for recession that started in 2014
Buhari Keyamo says recession started in 2014, not under President
Buhari, Osibanjo to inaugurate 109 projects
Buhari President govt’s support among poor, disadvantaged solid – Presidency