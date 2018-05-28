New special advisers in Kwara just got their portfolios

news

The Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has assigned portfolios to newly appointed special advisers, senior special assistants and special assistants.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary to the Kwara State Government, Alhaji Sola Isiaka Gold, and released in Ilorin, the state capital, Alhaji Sulyman Toyin Olokooba is the Special Adviser, Political Matters while Hon. Bello Tunde Emmanuel takes charge of Budget Monitoring.

The new Special Adviser on Emergency and Relief Services is Mallam Razak Akanbi Jimoh while Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed Salihu is assigned to Chieftaincy Affairs.

Alhaji Amusa Bello retains the Security Portfolio while Prince Tunji Moronfoye returns as Special Adviser, Communication Strategy. The former commissioner for Information and Communications, Alhaji Mahmud Babatunde Ajeigbe is the new Special Adviser, Parastatals Monitoring while Chief Moses Olabode Adekanye is the Special Adviser, Electoral matters.

Alhaji Gold listed the Senior Special Assistants as Alhaji Salihu Mohammed Yahaya (Land Matters), Hajia Monsurat Omotosho (Judiciary Matters), Hajia Aisha Sulu Gambari (Poverty Alleviation), Dr. Abdulsalam Bolakale (Security Intelligence), Dr. Gambari Ibrahim (Secondary Health), Prince Deji Oni (Information), Alhaji Shehu Abdulrahman (Solid Mineral Development) and Dr. (Mrs) Ruth Biola Adimula (Women Affairs).

Special Assistants

The Special Assistants and their portfolios are Alhaji Abdullahi Halidu Danbaba (Non-Governmental Affairs), Mr. Tsado Mamman (Inter-party Affairs), Mr. Ige Muideen Olayiwola (Boundary Matters), Mr. Sunday Ogunniyi (Environmental Issues), Mr. Abdulkadri Oba Aluko (Developmental Strategy), Mr. Lawal Mohammed Olalekan (Commerce), Manzuma Ibrahim Kawu (Intra-Party Affairs), Mr. Issa AbdulRahman (Nomadic Education), and Mr. Abdulsalam Bello Babatunde (Religion, Islamic Affairs). Others are Rev. C.O.S Fawenu (Religion, Christian Affairs), Hajia Kehinde Bale (Inter-Local Government Relations and Alhaja Mariam Adeniran (Social Support Services).