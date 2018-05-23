Home > News > Local >

New audio 'proves' Atiku visited ex-Jonah Jang in prison

Atiku Ex-VP denies visiting ex-gov Jang in prison but new audio 'proves' he did

The prison PRO, who had earlier said Atiku visited Jang in detention also made a U-turn after the ex-VP denied visiting the prison.

New audio 'proves' Atiku visited ex-Jonah Jang in prison play

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar

(Facebook/Atiku Abubakar)
A newly audio tape has discredited former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's claim that he did not visit Jonah Jang, former governor of Plateau state in prison.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had reported that chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including Atiku, visited Jang, who was remanded in Jos prison.

The ex-governor is facing a 12-count charge of alleged diversion of N6.3 billion billion alongside Yusuf Pam, a former cashier in the office of the secretary to the state government.

Atiku had on Tuesday, May 22, described the report that he visited Jang in detention as "mere fabrication".

Jos prison makes U-turn

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Prison Service in Plateau state, Luka Ayedoo had also denied Atiku's reported visit to the prison, contrary to his earlier reported comment.

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar

 

In the previous report by NAN, Ayedoo was quoted to have confirmed the visit of some PDP officials to the prison to see Jang.

"At the weekend, we received Prof. Jerry Gana, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, senators and other notable Nigerians who came on solidarity visit to Sen. Jonah Jang. Even though Jang is in prison custody, he still reserves the right to be visited and so we won’t deny him that right," Ayedoo was quoted as saying.

But the prison PRO made a U-turn after Atiku denied the report, claiming he did not say Atiku was part of the politicians who visited Jang.

NAN said it spoke to Ayedoo on Tuesday, and he was said to have confirmed that he indeed stated that some PDP officials visited Jang but Atiku.

ALSO READ: Atiku vows to probe Buhari if he becomes President

The agency, however, said it stands by its report, saying its reporter maintained that he did not misquote Ayedoo.

NAN consequently released an audio, which was listened to by Pulse, in which John Akan, spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau, confirmed  the visit of Atiku to the prison.

