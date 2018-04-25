Home > News > Local >

New anti-malaria vaccines underway soon – Expert

Africa now joins southeast Asia in hosting a malaria parasite that is partially resistant to the top anti-malaria drug, artemisinin

Prof. Catherine Falade, a Malariologist and Consultant Clinical Pharmacologist  at the University College Hospital  (UCH),  Ibadan, says  new antimicrobial malaria  vaccines will  soon be released into the market.

New researches are on-going to develop new antimicrobial medicines and vaccines  to tackle malaria- resistance  which has  now become a burden to public health.

“This development would assist in stemming the scourge of antimicrobial resistance  which has become a global threat to  health care.

“Antibiotic resistance is present in every country. Patients with infections caused by drug-resistant bacteria are at risk of worse clinical outcomes and death.

“They consume more health-care resources than patients infected with non-resistant strains of the same bacteria.

“As at  July 2016, resistance to the first –line treatment for P. falciparum  malaria(Artemisinin-based combination therapies also known as (ACTs),  has been confirmed in five countries of the Greater Mekong sub –region.

“The Greater Mekong sub-region include  Cambodia, the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, ‘’ she said.

According to the researcher, the spread of resistant strains to other parts of the world, including  Nigeria, has now become a major public health challenge.

She  called for coordinated action globally to minimise the emergence and spread of antimicrobial resistance to malaria, adding  that “ all countries need national action plans for malaria-resistant drugs.’’

