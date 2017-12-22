Home > News > Local >

Ali Ndume Senator says $1b is too small to fund the fight against Boko Haram

Ndume said this when he visited the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday, December 22, 2017.

Senator Ali Ndume has said that $1b is too small fund the fight against Boko Haram.

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) had earlier approved the withdrawal of $1b to be used in the fight against the sect.

According to The Cable News, Ndume said this when he visited the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday, December 22, 2017.

The Senator also said that the money is too small, compared to the level of destruction in the North-East.

He said “No amount is too much to spend on securing the country.”

ALSO READ: Governors approve $1 billion from Excess Crude Account to fight Boko Haram

Militants asks for $1b

Militants in the Niger Delta recently issued a statement condemning the reported deduction of $1b by the Federal Government from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) to consolidate on the war against Boko Haram.

They also called on the government to withdraw the sum of $1b from the ECA for the development of the Niger Delta.

