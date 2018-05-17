Home > News > Local >

NDLEA seizes 4 tonnes of Tramadol at Murtala Mohammed Airport

NDLEA Agency seizes 4 tonnes of Tramadol at Murtala Mohammed Airport

According to the NDLEA commandant at the airport, Ahmadu Garba, the owners have refused to show up and claim their consignment.

  • Published:
NDLEA seizes 4 tonnes of Tramadol at Murtala Mohammed Airport play

NDLEA  seizes 4 tonnes of Tramadol at Murtala Mohammed Airport

(LIB)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Thursday, May 17, 2018, seized four tonnes of Tramadol at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos.

According to the NDLEA commandant at the airport, Ahmadu Garba, the owners have refused to show up and claim their consignment.

Garba told newsmen that the Tramadol was brought into Nigeria through the United Arab Emirates (UAE) airline, Etihad Cargo.

NDLEA seizes 4 tonnes of Tramadol at Murtala Mohammed Airport play

NDLEA  seizes 4 tonnes of Tramadol at Murtala Mohammed Airport

(LIB)

 

He said “We collected the consignments from the Skyway Aviation Handling Limited (SAHCOL) shed today (Thursday) and we got to know of the consignment even before it arrived the country through our foreign intelligence. Since then, we have been monitoring it and waited for either the importer or any clearing agent to come forward for clearance, but no one came.

ALSO READ: 3 takeaways from BBC Africa's documentary on codeine abuse

"The approved dosage for Tramadol is between 50m and 100m, but what thee importer brought into the country was 250m, which is above the approved milligrams by the government. The total waybills were five,” LIB reports.

Sweet sweet codeine

The Federal Government recently announced a ban on codeine, a substance used in the production of cough syrups.

The ban came on the heels of a documentary on the harmful effect of codeine on Nigerian youths released by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Let’s unpack IGP Idris ‘transmission, transfusion’ momentbullet
2 Big Embarrassment Police IG, Idris fumbles, struggles to read speechbullet
3 2018 Budget Senate passes appropriation bill 5 months latebullet

Related Articles

NDLEA Agency arrests 121 suspects, seizes 136.6kgs of drugs in 4 months
Pulse Opinion Banning codeine isn't what the doctor would have recommended
Codeine Ban NDLEA arrests 17 suspects in Ilorin
Change Of Fortune Codeine syrup condemns young man to abattoir scavenger in Maiduguri
The Pablos Drug money, 50 grams of cocaine, seized from Nigerian couple
Codeine NAFDAC lifts shutdown on Emzor, two other Pharmaceutical companies
University of Ibadan UI admits only 3,514 out of 53,513 candidates

Local

Governor Fayose says Ekiti people will resist APC rigging
Fayose Governor says Ekiti people will resist APC rigging
Ortom says his re-election not worth the blood of anyone
Samuel Ortom Governor says his re-election not worth the blood of anyone
Nigeria now killing field under Buhari – PDP
Buhari Nigeria now killing field – PDP
Prof. Segun Ajibola, President and Chairman of Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers
2018 Budget N2.8trn provision for capital expenditure too low – Economist