NDLEA  seizes 4 tonnes of Tramadol at Murtala Mohammed Airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Thursday, May 17, 2018, seized four tonnes of Tramadol at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos.

According to the NDLEA commandant at the airport, Ahmadu Garba, the owners have refused to show up and claim their consignment.

Garba told newsmen that the Tramadol was brought into Nigeria through the United Arab Emirates (UAE) airline, Etihad Cargo.

He said “We collected the consignments from the Skyway Aviation Handling Limited (SAHCOL) shed today (Thursday) and we got to know of the consignment even before it arrived the country through our foreign intelligence. Since then, we have been monitoring it and waited for either the importer or any clearing agent to come forward for clearance, but no one came.

"The approved dosage for Tramadol is between 50m and 100m, but what thee importer brought into the country was 250m, which is above the approved milligrams by the government. The total waybills were five,” LIB reports.

Sweet sweet codeine

The Federal Government recently announced a ban on codeine, a substance used in the production of cough syrups.