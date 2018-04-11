Home > News > Local >

NDLEA seizes 3,892kg of hard drugs in Oyo

The State Commander, Mrs Omolade Faboyede,  said  this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The NDLEA reportedly discovered 82 bags of Indian Hemp hidden in a ceiling at the residence of a former corps member. play

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Oyo State says it has  seized 3,891.875 kg of suspected hard drugs and secured 15 convictions in the first quarter of 2018.

She said that the seized drugs included Indian hemp  and other psychotropic substances.

According to the NDLEA boss,  six drug addicts are currently undergoing rehabilitation in the state.

Faboyede also said the command would not relent in its efforts in the fight against drug trafficking, abuse and production in the state.

She called for collaborative support from all stakeholders to continually sensitise the public on the danger associated with drug abuse and trafficking.

