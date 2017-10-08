Home > News > Local >

In Osun :  NDLEA destroys 60.5 hectares of cannibis farm

In Osun NDLEA destroys 60.5 hectares of cannibis farm

The Osun state commandant of the NDLEA disclosed this during an interview with journalists at the agency’s office in Osogbo.

  • Published:
Bags of Indian-hemp discovered by NDLEA. play

Bags of Indian-hemp discovered by NDLEA.

(File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Osun command, on Saturday disclosed that it destroyed a 60.8 hectares of India hemp (Cannabis Sativa) farm at Ikeji Arakeji, in the state.

Mr Samuel Egbeola, the state commandant of the NDLEA disclosed this during an interview with journalists at the agency’s office in Osogbo.

According to Egbeola, the hemp farm was discovered and destroyed on Thursday, following a tip-off from an informant.

He said the agency also seized 10 bags of already harvested cannabis which weighed 107.4kilograms.

He said two suspects found on the farm during the operation were equally arrested and that the arrested suspects were helping the agency in their investigation.

The NDLEA boss assured the people of the state that the agency would always stick to its responsibilities of ensuring a drug free state.

“We are appealing to the people of the state to always relate information on illicit drug operations, especially cannabis farms to the NDLEA.

“Our office is always open, so people with useful information are always welcome to come in at anytime so we can all work together in ensuring a drug free state.

“It is our mandate to rid the state of illicit drugs and this could only be made possible with the support and cooperation of the people.” he said.

ALSO READ: Nigeria's drug agency seizes N225 trillion hard drugs

He said he was grateful  for the support the office has been receiving from the public and urged for more cooperation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the command had on Wednesday, announced that it destroyed a 16.8-hectare, Indian hemp (Cannabis Sativa) farm located in Ikoyi, Osun, on Sept.26.

Image
  • Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State (R) and the Director-General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustafa Maihaja (L), presenting relief materials to a victim of windstorm in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday (9/5/17). Over 800 people are reportedly affected by windstorm in Kebbi. 02550/10/5/2017/Jones Bamidele/NAN 
  • From Left: National Security Adviser, Retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Mongunu; Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita and the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02551/10/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/EO/JAU/NAN 
  • From Left: Minister of State for Aviation, Alaji Hadi Sirika; Minister of Water Resource, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu and Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02552/10/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/EO/JAU/NAN 
  • From Left: Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu; Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwuka at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02553/10/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/EO/JAU/NAN 
  • From Left: Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani; Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Prof. Claudius Daramola; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu and the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17) 02554/10/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/EO/JAU/NAN 
  • Canoes conveying commuters to Bebelebri 1, bebelebri 2, and Yenaka Communities in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state on Wednesday (10/05/17). 02555/10/5/2017/Tony Okpu/EO/JAU/NAN  
  • From left: Deputy Director and Head of Share Services, Governor’s Department, CBN, Chidi Umeano; Chief Audit Executive, Union Bank of Nigeria and President, Information Security Society of Africa, David Isiavwe; and Chief Executive Officer, 03 Capital Nigeria Limited, Abimbola Pinheiro, at a workshop on Emerging Regulations to Protect Online, Mobile and Payment Services, in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02556/10/5/2017/Jones Bamidele/NAN 
  • From left: Area Sales Manager, Banking, VASCO Data Security Solutions, Nicolas Poire; Chief Audit Executive, Union Bank of Nigeria and President, Information Security Society of Africa, David Isiavwe; Head of Information Technology and Business Control, Union Bank, Bode Oguntoke; Managing Director, Nigeria Inter-Banks Settlement Systems Plc, Adebisi Shonubi; and Managing Director, Intermarc Consulting, Adeyinka Adeyemi, at a workshop on Emerging Regulations to Protect Online, Mobile and Payment Services, in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02557/10/5/2017/Jones Bamidele/NAN 
  • From left: Director General and Secretary, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mrs Roli Bode-Georg; Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Retired Col. Muhammad Abdallah and Deputy Governor of Plateau, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, during the NDLEA 2017 Bi-annual Command Officers Conference in Jos on Wednesday (11/5/17) 02558/10/5/2017/Sunday Adah/JAU/NAN 
  • Chairman, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Katsina State Abdullahi Muhammad; Director of Sports, Katsina State, Nalado Kankia and Director Home Affairs, Katsina, Ministry of Information, Abba Bishir, presenting a trophy to Yusuf Haruna (L), of FM Radio who emerged first position in Table tennis in the on-going Media Games in Katsina on Wednesday (11/5/17). 02560/10/5/2017/zubairu idris/JAU/NAN 
  • From left: ‎General Manager of IT and operations, Central Securities Clearing System Plc, Mr Joe Mekiliuwa, Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission, Mounir Gwarzo and Acting Managing Director, Mr Bola Adeeko, at the SEC First Quarter Capital Market Committee Meeting news conference in Lagos on Wednesday (11/5/17). 02561/10/5/2017/Babatunde Atolagbe/JAU/NAN 
  • People queuing to withdraw money at ATM Centre in Bauchi on Wednesday (11/5/17). 02562/10/5/2017/Deji Yake/JAU/NAN 
  • From left: Minister of Communication, Mr Adebayo Shittu; Director-General, Nigerian Information Technology Development Agency NITDA, Mr Isa Ali Ibrahim, Minister Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama at the Africa Transform African Summit 2017 in Kigal on Wednesday (11/5/17). 02563/10/5/2017/Isaac Aregbesola/JAU/NAN 
  • From left: Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state; his wife, Florence; Celebrant’s daughter, Niniola Layinka; Celebrant and Special adviser to Oyo state Governor on Media, Mr Yomi Layinka; his wife, Bisi and the Son, Olufela, cutting a Cake to mark the 60th birthday of the Special adviser in Ibadan on Wednesday (11/5/17). 02564/10/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/JAU/NAN 
  • Cross Section of British Military Advisory Training Team (BMATT) and instructors of the Depot, Nigerian Army, Zaria, after Training by BMATT in Zaria, Kaduna State on Wednesday (11/5/17). 02565/10/5/2017/Lawal Mohammed/JAU/NAN 
  • Senate president, Bukola Saraki (R) with Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Moustapha Cisse Lo, during the first ordinary session of the ECOWAS Parliament’s 4th Legislature, in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02566/10/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • Senate president Bukola Saraki (3rd, L); Speaker, ECOWAS Parliament, Moustapha Cisse Lo (M); Speaker, Cape Verde National Assembly, Jorge Pedro Muricio Dos Santos (3rd, R); Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, Edward David Singhatey (2nd, L) and other members of the parliament during the first ordinary session of the ECOWAS Parliament’s 4th Legislature, in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02567/10/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • From Left: Managing Director, Nigeria Interbank Settlement Systems Plc. Mr Ade Shonubi; Senior Manager, Market and Securing Strategy,Vasco Data Security, Mr Fredierik Mennes; Chief Audit Executive, Union Bank Plc, Mr David Isiavwe; Data Security Architect, Vasco Data Security, Mr Stefaan Seys; Director, Banking and Payment Systems, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Dipo Fatokun; President, MAXUT Consulting Limited, Mr Michael Odusami; Area Sales Manager, Vasco Data Security, EMEA-Africa, Mr Nicolas Poire; and Senior Vice President, MAXUT Consulting Limited, Mr Martin Ajayiobe, during a workshop on Emerging Trends in Banking and Payment Systems, Regulatory and Security Implications on Business and Consumers, in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02568/10/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Former Edo Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and wife, Lara and the Co-ordinator, International Christian Centre, Solomon Folorunsho with some children during the visit of the former Governor IDP’s Camp in Edo State on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02569/10/5/2017/ Ehis Igbaugba /EO/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Chief Operating Officer, Belimpex Ltd, Mr Alex Gendis; Awardee, Mrs Ijeoma Ejidike and National Sales Manager Belimpex Ltd, Mr Imogamat Attwood, during Belimpex South-South Distributor’s Annual Award Ceremony in Port-Harcourt on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02570/10/5/2017/Chidi Ohalete/EO/ICE/NAN 
  • Chief Operating Officer Belimpex Ltd, Mr Alex Gendis (L) with some Awardees during Belimpex South-South Distributor’s Annual Award Ceremony in Port-Harcourt on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02571/10/5/2017/Chidi Ohalete/EO/ICE/NAN 
  • Members of the Academic Forum of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (AFIMN) protesting the continuous detention of their leader, Sheikh El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenah, at the entrance of the National Assembly in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02572/10/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/BJO/NAN 
  • FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello (L) welcoming the Sudanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Ibrahim Bushra, when the latter paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02573/10/5/2017/Kabir Ibrahim/BJO/NAN 
  • Manager, Corporate Communications, Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Mr Tony Okonedo (L), with General Manager, External Relations, Mr Kudo Eresia-Eke, during a News Conference on the amendment of the NLNG Act by the House of Representatives, in Lagos, on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02574/10/5/2017/Wasiu Zubair/ICE/NAN 
  • US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stuart Symington (L), with the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, during the Ambassador’s visits to INEC Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02575/10/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/ICE/NAN  
  • Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu (2nd R); US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stuart Symington (3rd R); Mission Director, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Mr Stephen Haykin (3rd L), and other USAID and INEC Officials during the Ambassador’s visits to INEC Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02576/10/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/ICE/NAN 
  • Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (L) welcoming Former Vice President Namadi Sambo at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday (10/05/17) 02577/10/5/2017/Sumaila Ejiga/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Former Vice President Alex Ekwueme; Independent People of Biafra’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu; and the Secretary, Eastern Consultative Assembly, Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, during Kanu’s visit to the former Vice President, in Enugu on Wednesday (10/05/17). 02578/10/5/2017/Michael Agada /EO/BJO/NAN 
  • A cross-section of market women during the 2017 town hall meeting by Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, at Ozoro in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02579/10/5/2017/ Ifeanyi Olannye/EO/BJO/NAN  
  • Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta (R) receiving a letter from the President-General of Isoko Development Union, Chief Iduh Amadhe, at the 2017 town hall meeting held at Ozoro in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta on Wednesday (10/5/17). 02580/10/5/2017/ Ifeanyi Olannye/EO/BJO/NAN  
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Asaba Massacre The government doesn't want you to learn about murderbullet
2 Aishah Ahmad 7 things you should know about the new CBN deputy governorbullet
3 Kachikwu Minister finally meets Buhari and he still got swagbullet

Related Articles

In Lagos Customs intercept contraband worth N356.2M
NDLEA Agency arrests man with 25kg of ephedrine at Kano airport
NDLEA Agency arrests 2 suspects, recovers weapons in Jigawa
Album Review Lamboginny tests the waters for substance on “Salt” album
NDLEA Agency says Codeine is most abused drug in Nasarawa
Danbazau Minister inaugurates presidential panel on port, border security
Magu Reps issue arrest warrant on EFCC's acting chairman over Patience Jonathan's petition

Local

Godswill Akpabio International Stadium
Nigeria Vs Zambia 5 feared dead at stadium entrance
Patience Jonathan, wife of former president Goodluck Jonathan.
Patience Jonathan American diplomat describes ex-First Lady as arrogant
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari reviews troops in Maiduguri on October 1. Military commanders and politicians say international help will be needed for Nigeria's armed forces to crush the Boko Haram insurgency
Buhari Ask oil companies to develop Niger-Delta – Ijaw youths tell President
Police Line
In South Africa Nigerian shot dead in Johannesburg