NDLEA arrests 279 suspects, seize over 2m drugs in 2017

In Niger NDLEA arrests 279 suspects, seize 2,879,3117 drugs in 2017

Silvia said that 119, 3117 kilogrammes of Indian Hemp comprising cough syrups with codeine and injectables were also recovered from the suspects.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA ), Niger Command, said it had arrested 279 suspects and seized 2, 879, 3117 solid drugs comprising Cannabis Sativa, Cocaine, Fluitrazepam tablets and Nitrazepam in 2017.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Egwunwoke Silvia, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday.

She said the suspects were arrested in different parts of the state by officers and men of the command.

She said that 66 suspects were successfully convicted, while investigation was ongoing into the remaining cases.

The Commander said the agency had taken sensitive security measures to ensure the arrest and prosecution of all those involved in the sale and consumption of the prohibited drugs in the state.

“We have positioned our armed security personnel in and outside the metropolis to prevent circulation of prohibited drugs in our midst,” she said.

She called for more support from traditional rulers in mobilising residents to expose all those involved in the sales and consumption of drugs in the state .

“We are battle ready to ensure the arrest and prosecution of all those in the illegal business,” Silvia said.

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

