NDDC gives scholarship to children of slain policeman

Mr Nsima Ekere, NDDC’s Managing Director, said this in a statement  issued on Sunday in Port Harcourt  by the commission’s Director of  Corporate Affairs, Mr Ibitoye Abosede.

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has awarded scholarship  to seven children of Sgt. Chukwudi Iboko  who died  in a shootout with armed robbers.

The statement said that Ekere also donated N1 million to the family of the deceased.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Iboko had demonstrated uncommon  courage in foiling  a robbery attack at  a branch of  the Zenith bank in Owerri  in 2017.

The slain officer’s heroic  exploits were   captured by a Close Circuit Television  that went viral at the time.

Iboko was on Saturday also honoured as the “ Nigerian Hero of the Year’’  in an award ceremony organised by  Sun Newspaper in Lagos.

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

