NDDC gives scholarship to children of slain policeman

news

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has awarded scholarship to seven children of Sgt. Chukwudi Iboko who died in a shootout with armed robbers.

Mr Nsima Ekere, NDDC’s Managing Director, said this in a statement issued on Sunday in Port Harcourt by the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Ibitoye Abosede.

The statement said that Ekere also donated N1 million to the family of the deceased.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Iboko had demonstrated uncommon courage in foiling a robbery attack at a branch of the Zenith bank in Owerri in 2017.

The slain officer’s heroic exploits were captured by a Close Circuit Television that went viral at the time.

Iboko was on Saturday also honoured as the “ Nigerian Hero of the Year’’ in an award ceremony organised by Sun Newspaper in Lagos.