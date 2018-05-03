Home > News > Local >

NDDC donates 4,800 desks, chairs to schools in Edo

In Edo State NDDC donates 4,800 desks, chairs to schools

The Director of the Commission in Edo, Dr Akwagaga Enyia, who made the presentation in Benin, said it was a major milestone in the commission’s efforts to provide a conducive learning environment to pupils.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), on Thursday donated 4,800 desks and chairs to some public primary schools and aid items to the physically challenged persons in Edo.

The Director of the Commission in Edo, Dr Akwagaga Enyia, who made the presentation in Benin, said it was a major milestone in the commission’s efforts to provide a conducive learning environment to pupils.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among aid items presented to the physically challenged persons were Sensor Guide, Wheel Chairs, Hearing aid and Clutches.

Enyia reiterated the commission’s commitment to partner with the Edo Government to revamp public schools in the state.

She noted that the NDDC recognised education as the hope for the development of the country.

She pledged the commission’s willingnessto intervene in the area of provision of learning materials and infrastructure development, especially in the Niger Delta region.

“We know that a nation’s hope relies on its children and children’s hope rely on education.

“Over the years, the commission has facilitated the provision of several physical and material resources to boost the quality of education in Niger Delta region.

“In Edo State, the NDDC has constructed buildings including Science and ICT laboratories, hostels and several classroom blocks in many primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

“We have organised several capacity building programmes and workshops to boost the knowledge of students and teachers.

“We have as well embarked on several schemes of vaccination of school children against typhoid and hepatitis B across the state.

“We have no doubt that the donation of these desks and chairs will go a long way in making our children more comfortable in studying and imbibing lessons.

“It will empower them sufficiently to contribute their quota in developing our nation,” she said.

The director urged the school management to take good care of the furniture and deploy them to the use of our school children.

On donation of items to the physically challenged persons, Enyia said it was meant to make life more comfortable to them.

Dr Joan Oviawe, Acting Chairman of the Edo Universal Basic Education Board and Mr Henry Ebose, the Edo Chairman, Joint National Association of Persons With Disability, promised to put the items into good use.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 CBN Fire It was a false alarm - Spokesmanbullet
2 Buhari President describes Obasanjo's letter as "abusive"bullet
3 Melaye Senator shows up in Lokoja court on stretcher to face...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari President approves 5 new appointments for NDDC, NERC, NHRC
Nsima Ekere NDDC to generate 7,000 megawatts of electricity for Niger Delta region
UNIBEN Medical students ordered to evacuate their hostels
In Niger Delta NDDC, Microsoft, others partner in primary, secondary e-learning
Christiana Udoh 5 things to know about award-winning Nigerian student in London
NDDC Commission to train 100 youths in auto technology, maintenance
NDDC Commission gives scholarship to children of slain policeman
Buhari President says development of Niger Delta is FG’s top priority
Inosson NDDC to partner with automaker to train Niger Delta youths
In Ondo State APC urges President Buhari to dissolve NDDC board

Local

President Muhammadu Buhari alights from the Presidential Aircraft after it landed at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi on April 26, 2018
Muhammadu Buhari President arrives Abuja today -Presidency
Dogara warns Police nothing must happen to Melaye
Melaye Dogara warns Police nothing must happen to embattled Senator
Let's be honest, it's a tough time to be Dino Melaye
Pulse Opinion Let's be honest, it's a tough time to be Dino Melaye
NDLEA arraigns 2 over alleged drug trafficking
NDLEA Agency arrests 121 suspects, seizes 136.6kgs of drugs in 4 months