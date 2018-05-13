Home > News > Local >

NCAA suspends FirstNation Airways operations over “illegal operations”

Sam Adurogboye NCAA suspends FirstNation Airways operations over “illegal operations”

NCAA Spokesman, Sam Adurogboye, said in a statement that the suspension was conveyed to the airline via a letter with reference No. NCAA/DG/CSLA/RM/1-06/18/2304

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Firstnation plane play

Firstnation plane

(logo database)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the Air Operators Certificate (AOC) of First Nation Airways indefinitely over “unauthorised and illegal operations”.

NCAA Spokesman, Sam Adurogboye, said in a statement that the suspension was conveyed to the airline via a letter with reference No. NCAA/DG/CSLA/RM/1-06/18/2304 and dated May 11, 2018 and signed by the Agency’s Director General, Capt. Muhtar Usman.

He said the letter had been delivered to First Nation Airways and the airline had acknowledged receipt.

Adurogboye said:”The suspension is sequel to the flagrant and continuous violation of the terms and conditions of issuance of it AOC by the airline thereby carrying out unauthorised and illegal operations.

“The letter revealed that when the AOC of First Nation Airways expired, the airline did not have at least two airworthy aircraft capable of servicing its approved schedule as required by Part 9.1.1.6(b)(2) (ii) of Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulation (Nig.CARS) 2015.

“Consequently, the airline’s Air Operators Certificate (AOC) was, upon renewal, restricted to non-scheduled operation, (Charter) only.”

According to him, the airline however embarked on scheduled operations with continuous advertisement of its services and sold tickets at its Check-in counters in Lagos and Abuja Airports.

He said that NCAA had earlier notified the airline that it was investigating these violations.

Subsequently, by a letter dated August 31, 2017, the airline was directed to stop the illegal operations forthwith, warning that failure to desist would lead to a suspension of its operating authorisation.

“On further investigation, it was discovered that the airline had disregarded all warnings and continued with the unauthorised and illegal operations in violation of its AOC terms and conditions of issuance.”

He said the action contravene the provisions of Part 9.1.1.4(d) of the Nig.CARS 2015.

He said the provisions of the Nig.CARS 2015 provide that “Each AOC holder shall at all times, continue in compliance with the AOC terms and conditions of issuance and maintenance requirements to hold that certificate.”

Adurogboye said that NCAA had therefore determined that, pursuant to Section 35(2),(3) (a) (ii) and (4) of the Civil Aviation Act, 2006, FirstNation Airways was no longer fit to operate air transport business under the authority of the AOC.

He said:”Accordingly, the airline’s AOC has been suspended indefinitely, with effect from May 11. when it received the notice.

“In addition, the operators of the airline are expected to return the AOC to the NCAA’s Director of Operations and Training within seven days of receiving the letter.”

Adurogboye, however said that if the airline demonstrates ability and willingness to comply with the extant regulations, NCAA would review its operations and restore its AOC to enable it commence operations again.

He reiterated NCAA’s zero tolerance for violations of the Nig.CARS, adding that it would continue to enforce compliance through application of appropriate sanctions for any infractions.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Habibu Almu Sudanese police say Nigerian diplomat's death was a criminal actbullet
2 Buhari President cuts London trip short, returns to Nigeriabullet
3 Codeine NAFDAC lifts shutdown on Emzor, two other Pharmaceutical...bullet

Related Articles

FAAN Aviation security to bear arms soon — Sirika
Mohammed Bindow Adamawa Government to build airport in Mubi – Governor
Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja Airport wins most improved international airport award
Arik Air Airplane hit by truck in Lagos airport
Stella Oduah Here's why EFCC seized ex minister's passport
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, February 22, 2018]
Dana Cold and wet weather caused our aircraft to crash land - Airline
Dana Air A Nigerian airplane lost its emergency door during landing and is blaming a passenger
Dana Air NCAA clears plane whose door fell off, probes incident
Finance This is how much Nigerians spent on foreign flight tickets

Local

Man, 25, charged with assaulting 2 policemen in Lagos
In Gombe APC LG congress: Police confirm death of one person
In Lagos Government to commence another free medical mission May 15
A bullion van
In Lagos Bullion van driver in court for driving against traffic
Mustapha Shahuri
In Maiduguri Molai power transmission station, 90 per cent completed – TCN official