Home > News > Local >

Navy destroys 150 illegal refineries within 7 months, says FOC

Victor Adedipe Navy destroys 150 illegal refineries within 7 months, says FOC

Adedipe said that the illegal refineries destroyed within the Command’s area of operation included those within the maritime domain of Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Victor Adedipe play

Victor Adedipe

(Calabar Reporters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rear Adm. Victor Adedipe, the outgone Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy,  Calabar, says the command destroyed no fewer than 150 illegal refineries between June 2017 and January 2018.

Adedipe said that the illegal refineries destroyed within the Command’s area of operation included those within the maritime domain of Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

Adedipe said this during the handing over of the command to his successor, Rear Adm. Matthew Emuekpere in Calabar.

Adedipe said that since his resumption on June 29, 2017, the command had witnessed drastic reduction of crude oil theft, illegal bunkering and piracy.

According to him, the successes were achieved by the constant patrol by naval personnel at sea, adding that the command also repelled the hijack of several ships on the sea.

“During my time in the command, myself and my team were able to make our contributions principally in two key areas which are operations and welfare.

“Within the period, we were able to shut down 150 illegal refineries within the command’s area of operations. This was due to our aggressive anti-crude and illegal bunkering patrol.

“In the area of welfare, with very strong support from the Naval Headquarters, the command was able to add value to its entire barracks,’’ he said.

He also commended other security agencies, the host community and the governments of Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States for their support and solicits the same support for his successor.

“I also acknowledge the contributions of the Naval personnel and civilian staff that served in the command under my leadership and urge them to continue to give  the same level of loyalty, commitment and support to  the new FOC,’’ he said.

Emuekpere in his response after receiving the flag of command and leadership commended Adedipe for his dynamic leadership in the command.

He thanked all those that helped Adedipe to succeed and urged that the same level of support be given to him to enable the command achieve its set objectives.

“I have formally served in this command as a young officer. I wish to solicit the support of all personnel within the command to help us move the Nigerian Navy to greater heights,’’ he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pius Anyim How ex-SGF allegedly got N575m from Dasukibullet
2 Benue Attacks 6 dead as Fulani herdsmen attack againbullet
3 Gombe lawmaker says God created herdsmen to value cows over human livesbullet

Related Articles

World Navy Plans to Discipline Top Officers for Crashes
Tambuwal Sokoto Governor partners Navy to build eco-friendly classrooms
NYSC 5 useful alternatives to compulsory national youth service
Strategy A retired Navy SEAL commander explains exactly why people don't stick to their New Year's resolutions — and how you can do better
Politics This is how Navy SEALs swim out of a submerged submarine

Local

F4A initiative feeds thousands of children in Makoko
F4A Initiative 2017 Non-profit group feeds thousands of children in Makoko
5 things Aishat Dukku said about maggi, herdsmen and Nigerians
Aishatu Dukku 5 things lawmaker said about maggi, killer herdsmen and Nigerians
DPR to sanction 4 filling stations in Zamfara state
Fuel Scarcity DPR seals up five filling stations in Sango-Ota
Gen. Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari President to visit Nasarawa State on Feb. 6