The National Assembly has threatened to invoke the provisions of the Constitution against President Muhammadu Buhari over the killings in the country, unemployment and actions of his appointees.

These were part of the resolutions after a joint session of both chambers of the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

The National Assembly had moved into an emergency session to address the ‘political tension’ in the country.

Senate President Bukola Saraki read the resolutions of the meeting.

"The joint session of the national assembly in closed session resolved that the security agencies must be given a marching order to curtail the killings of Nigerians across the country and protect the lives and properties of Nigerians. This is the primary responsibility of any responsible government,

"Persecution of political opponents must stop. There is the strict adherence to the rule of law and protection of all citizens

"The president must be held accountable of the actions of his appointees and must be ready to sanction any act which will ridicule the country and our country's democracy.

"The government should show sincerity to the fight against corruption by not being selective and also prosecute current appointees pending against them.

"The sanctity of the National Assembly protected and preserved and prosecute those who invaded the senate to seize the mace.

"Elections must be competitive and inclusive [away] from the rule of fear and intimidation, particularly as we approach the forthcoming 2019 elections.

"The national assembly will meet a few international communities through the IPU ECOWAS parliament, CPA, EU and United Nations to secure our democracy. The national assembly will also work close to the civil society organizations to further deepen and protect our democracy.

"Resolution nine, the president must take immediate steps to curtail the growing rate of unemployment especially now that we have the advantage of rising oil price.

"Both chambers of the National Assembly pass a vote of confidence on the senate president and the Speaker and the entire leadership of the national assembly.

"We also hereby reaffirm our earlier resolution of the vote of no confidence on the Inspector-general of police who does nothing but preside over killings of Nigerians and outright disregard for constitutional authority of both the executive and the legislature.

"The National Assembly will not hesitate to invoke its constitutional power if nothing is done address the bulk of resolutions passed today," the communique added.