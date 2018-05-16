NASS increases 2018 budget from 8.6trn to N9.120trn

news

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, received the report on the 2018 budget – six months after President Muhammadu Buhari presented the document to the National Assembly.

Chairman of the Senate committee on appropriation, Danjuma Goje, presented the budget to the upper legislative chamber at plenary on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

Details in the report indicates that the National Assembly increased the 2018 budget from N8.6 trillion to N9.120 trillion.

— The Senate President (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Senate President Bukola Saraki had assured President Buhari of the passage of the 2018 appropriation bill during their visit to the villa.

Similarly, Senate spokesman Sabi Abdullahi, said the 2018 budget would be passed on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

The National Assembly had blamed the delay in the passage of the 2018 budget on the failure of some heads of government agencies and parastatals to show up for their defence.

Some heads of agencies had accused some Senators of requesting for bribes.

The Senate denied this claim and requested the names of lawmakers asking for bribes.