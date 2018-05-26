Home > News > Local >

NASS DPO 'transferred to Yobe over mace theft testimony'

Mace Theft National Assembly DPO reportedly transferred to Yobe over arrest of suspects, testimony

The DPO's testimony that some security officials, lawmakers and NASS staff may have colluded to steal the mace may have landed him in trouble.

NASS DPO 'transferred to Yobe over mace theft testimony'

Hoodlums associated with Senator Ovie Omo-Agege run out of the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly with the mace

(Twitter/@PRINCE_VIIII)
The Inspector-General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, has reportedly authorised the transfer of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the National Assembly, Sulu-Gambari Abdul to Yobe state following the mace theft saga.

According to TVC News, which cited a source privy to the matter, Abdul was transferred as a punished for his earlier arrest of six persons suspected to be the attackers that stole the mace.

Suspected thugs had on April 18, 2018, invaded the Senate chamber at the National Assembly and carted away the mace, the upper chamber's symbol of authority.

The Inspector- General of Police play Inspector-General of Police, Idris Ibrahim (thewillnigeria.com)

DPO Abdul's testimony

The source was also quoted to have said that the DPO's testimony that some security officials, lawmakers and National Assembly staff may have colluded to organize the invasion and mace theft at the ongoing National Assembly Ad-hoc Investigative hearing on the matter got his superiors angry.

The Police IG was said to have felt that DPO Abdul went too far in revealing security information during his testimony before the committee which is co-chaired by Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Bala Na'Allah and Honourable Betty Apiafi.

ALSO READ: Senators  Omo-Agege, Ndume invited over mace theft

The report, still citing a source, further revealed that those who masterminded the DPO's transfer said he should have tread cautiously after the arrest of the six suspects and detention of vehicles which reportedly had the signature of an insider job.

