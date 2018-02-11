news

Mrs Mary Enwongulu, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, has charged parents to accord priority attention to girl-child education.

She made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia on Sunday.

Enwongulu also urged parents to ensure proper upbringing of their children so as to curb moral decadence and enable them to contribute their quota toward the development of a better society.

She urged parents to give adequate priority to the education of their children and wards, especially female children for them to be self-reliant and contribute to the development of the state.

“Education is the best legacy parents should leave for their children. It is the bedrock of socio-economic development in any society,” Enwongulu said.

The Commissioner said that her ministry had donated clothes, toiletries, food stuff and undisclosed amount of money to parents of two sets of triplets in Lafia as palliatives to the family.

Enwongulu said that the gesture was part of the ministry’s social responsibility to cater for such children in order to improve on their standard of living.

She urged parents to live an exemplary life by shunning all negative acts so as to inculcate good moral values on their children.

“The ministry is saddled with the mandate of assisting orphans and the vulnerable persons in order to improve on their standard of living,” she said.

According to her, there will be permanent peace in the society if parents instill moral values into their children to live lives worthy of emulation.

She also appealed to Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and well spirited individuals to assist the orphans and other vulnerable children.

The Commissioner called on the people of the state to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities, live in peace and tolerate one another.

Enwongulu restated the commitment of the government to continue to key into friendly programmes and policies that would better lives of the people for development.