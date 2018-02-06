Home > News > Local >

Nasarawa Killings Government to donate 50 vehicles to security agencies

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura disclosed this on Tuesday in Lafia when he received President Muhammadu Buhari who was on a one-day working visit to the state.

The Nasarawa State Government has purchased 50 Toyota Hilux patrol vehicles for distribution to security agencies in the state to enhance their performance.

Al-Makura said that the 50 patrol vehicles which would be distributed to the Nigeria Police, DSS, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Nigerian Army, would help to sustain peace and order in the state.

He lauded the president’s commitment in addressing security challenges in the country such as the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East, restiveness in the Niger Delta, kidnapping as well as the farmers/herdsmen clashes.

He expressed gratitude to the Federal Government over the recent deployment of six police mobile units and aerial surveillance by the Inspector-General of Police.

The Governor also commended the Armed Forces High Command for the patrol of the communities on the border with Benue and other states to maintain peace, while reconciliation efforts were being undertaken.

Al-Makura said the modest contribution of the state government to support the peace initiative was exemplified by the setting up of Community Based Conflict Resolution Committees across the state to ensure the regulation of activities of farmers and herders.

