Nasarawa Assembly passes 11 bills, 16 resolutions in one year

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly says it has passed 11 bills and 16 resolutions within the last one year.

The speaker of the house, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi disclosed this on Wednesday in Lafia during plenary to mark the end of the third session of the 5th assembly in the state.

“Let me report that during the legislative year, the house passed a total of 11 bills and 16 resolutions.

“These include- the 2017 supplementary bill; the 2018 appropriation bill and a bill for a law to amend the re-definition of Erroh Chiefdom Laws 2016.

“Also passed were- a bill for a law to amend the Area Court law 1968; a bill for a law to amend the Local Government Election law 2003 and a bill for the establishment of Nasarawa state disability rights commission among others,” he said.

Balarabe-Abdullahi used the occasion to warn state’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) against undermining the House Committees carrying out oversight functions in the interest of people of the state.

He called on the MDAs to cooperate with the committees as they discharge their constitutional responsibility on behalf of the people for effective governance.

The speaker said the house would not hesitate to apply appropriate sanctions on any MDA found to be taking any of its committees for granted.

“Honourable members, let me say without any equivocation that this assembly has, in all intent and purposes, acquitted itself creditably within the past 12 months.

“Members have executed several projects and programmes across their constituencies.

“This range from construction of boreholes, building of classrooms, to the offering of scholarships to indigent members of the public.

“Other programmes include distribution of vehicles and motorbikes to constituents for commercial use as well as loans to market women and men.

“This, I must say, have in no small way, enhanced the standard of life our people,” he added.

Balarabe-Abdullahi also expressed satisfaction with the cordial working relationship existing between the three arms of government in the state and called for its sustenance.

He urged the management and staff of the house to remain committed to their duty, as the leadership would continue to give priority to their welfare.