NAPTIP :  Agency arrests housewife for burning sister in-law with boiled water

NAPTIP Agency arrests housewife for burning sister in-law with boiled water

NAPTIP's spokesman, Josiah Emerole confirmed the arrest while speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday.

  Published:
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). play

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

(Punch)
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has arrested a 24-year-old housewife, Mrs Basira Sagiru, for pushing her sister-in-law into a pot of boiling water.

The Head, Press and Public Relations Unit of NAPTIP, Mr Josiah Emerole, confirmed the arrest while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday.

NAN reports that Sagiru pushed her sister-in-law, who is living with her into a pot of boiling water over a minor disagreement in the house.

The victim, whose name was given as Hasiya Ibrahim, was reported to have suffered high degree burns before some good Samaritans rescued and took her to NAPTIP headquarters in Abuja.

Emerole told NAN that the victim was under the custody of NAPTIP for medical attention.

He said that the suspect was picked up on Oct. 19, and immediately the matter was reported to NAPTIP and was awaiting further investigation.

He said the agency would decide the next line of action when investigations were concluded.

NAN reports that part of NAPTIP’s mission is to prevent all forms of human degradation and exploitation through law enforcement agents thereby uplifting the vulnerable, especially women and children.

