Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NANS urges Gov. Ganduje to reduce N17,000 damages imposed on student

Abdullahi Ganduje NANS urges governor to reduce N17,000 damages imposed on Kano varsity students

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that they were mandated to pay the penalty over damages caused by some students who demonstrated against the demise of their colleague, who drowned at River Wudil on May 2, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kano LG Polls: Ganduje denies reports of under-aged voting play

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje

(Daily Africa Gist)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has urged Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, to reduce the N17,000 damages fee imposed on students of Kano State University Of Science And Technology (KUST), Wudil.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that they were mandated to pay the penalty over damages caused by some students who demonstrated against the demise of their colleague, who drowned at River Wudil on May 2, 2018.

NANS’ National Public Relations Officer, Mr Bestman Okereafor, via a statement he issued in Enugu on Sunday, said many students were still struggling to pay their school fees.

“NANS is appealing to Gov. Ganduje, to mandate the school management to review the said damages fee for the benefit of innocent students and vulnerable ones still struggling to pay the last session’s registration fee.

“Our findings revealed that over 1,000 students still could not afford to pay the registration fees in an institution of about 15,000 students.

“NANS considers the N17,000 damages fee resolution of the Management of Kano State University of Science and Technology as too expensive,’’ Okereafor said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 APC Convention Yahaya Bello, Lai Mohammed 'stranded' as Police, Civil...bullet
2 2018 Budget NASS says it increased its budget by N14.5bn to buy...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 This is how Osinbajo watched Nigeria beat Icelandbullet

Related Articles

Oshiomhole Here's why Buhari is backing ex governor for APC chairmanship
Orji Kalu Ex-Abia State governor visits Ganduje, urges support for Buhari
Yau take sallah Sarkin Kano ya jagorancin gwamna da sauran jama'a sallar Idi
Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Kalli sanda Gwamnan kano ya jagoranci wasu mata wajen shiga musulunci (Bidiyo)
In Kano APC congress: Abdullahi Abbas emerges chairman
Ganduje Governor resolves Kano House of Assembly impeachment crisis
Buhari President lands in Jigawa for 2-day visit
Isyaku Rabiu Late Sheik buried in Kano
Labari cikin hotuna Gawar Khalifa Isyaka Rabiu ya sauka jihar Kano daga birnin London

Local

APC National Convention Delegates patronise local eateries
Emir of  Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Adamu
Rilwanu Adamu Emir of Bauchi lauds UNICEF intervention in educating African children
All the insults Buhari, Jonathan's aides threw at themselves
Garba Shehu President Buhari’s visit to Morocco: 6 quick Takeaways
Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe’s lawyer, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume (SAN) has revealed that the Department of State Security (DSS) arrested his client for supporting the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).
Enyinnaya Abaribe DSS arrested Senator for supporting IPOB – Lawyer