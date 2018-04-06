Bank robbery, killings: NANS commiserates with govt., people of Kwara

news

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Friday commiserated with the government and people of Kwara and the Nigeria Police over lives lost in bank robbery in Offa town.

A gang of armed robbers, on Thursday, raided five commercial banks in Offa, Kwara, killing some policemen and residents as well.

The armed robbers carted away undisclosed amount of cash in the process.

The NANS National Public Relations Officer (PRO) Bestman Okereafor, said in a statement in Enugu

that the Thursday banks’ robbery and killings in Kwara called for more security measures.

He said “we implore the bereaved to take heart and pray God to grant you the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, and grant the injured quick recovery.

“NANS is however calling on Nigerian banks to put in place special security measures rather than only counting on police protection.

“It is obvious that most Nigerian banks only count on police who are no doubt trying their best to engage the highly sophisticated and technology-driven robbers, who robbed five banks within one hour undisturbed.”

According to him, the Kwara Government should prioritise security, considering the frequent armed robbery attacks in the state.