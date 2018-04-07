NAN reporter to receive NUJ Press Freedom Award

Home > News > Local >

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the events for the commemoration of the day are slated to hold on May 5 at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has nominated a NAN reporter, Mr Emmanuel Antswen, as one of the winners of Press Freedom Award for Journalists to commemorate thethe 2018 World Press Freedom Day.

In a letter of nomination signed by its National Secretary, Shuaibu Leman, the union said Antswen was selected from a pool of nominees from both journalists and the general public.

The letter stated that the NUJ selection committee eventually found him a worthy recipient of the award.

The letter explained that the awards ceremony was organized by the union to motivate journalists, promote press freedom, good governance and democracy in the country.

It further stated that the NUJ seeks “to recognize courageous journalists who have risked their lives by reporting on critical news events”.

It added that such journalists were those that faced threats, harassment, physical injury, imprisonment and were exposed to the dangers of death.

The letter also indicated that lectures would be held to discuss “Press Freedom, Good Governance and Nation Building in Nigeria”.

NAN recalls that Antswen, whose report on the rot in the IDP camp in Benue, tagged “Angry Benue IDP’s block vehicles loaded with “stolen” relief materials”, attracted the wrath of the Benue Government.

The reporter was arrested by the police at the instance of the government on Sept. 22, 2017 and released the following day.

