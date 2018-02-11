Home > News > Local >

NAHCON to educate intending pilgrims on Saudi’s new policies

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria play

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria

(NAHCON)
The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says it has conclude arrangements to educate intending pilgrims across the Six Geo-political Zones on the new policies introduced by the Saudi Arabian.

The Chief Information Officer of NAHCON, Malam Adamu Abdullahi made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Abuja.

Abdullahi explained that the objective of the awareness campaign was to educate intending pilgrims on the new policies introduced by the Saudi Arabian Minstry for Hajj and Umrah Affairs, in Hajj management.

He listed some of the policies to include, the introduction of Value Added Tax, (VAT), BioMetrix Data Capture and the introduction of 2000 Saudi Riyals charges for Hajj and Umrah second timers.

He said that the sensitisation programmes would also remind intending pilgrims of the need to conclude payments of their 2018 Hajj fares on or before March 31.

The chief information officer said that NAHCON would close payment of the 2018 Hajj fares at the end of March in order to enable the commission meet up with the Saudi dateline for closure of Hajj registration.

NAN reports that no fewer than 95,000 pilgrims registered through the State Pilgrims Welfare Boards and Private Tour Operators are expected to join their fellow Muslims from around the world to participate in the 2018 Hajj. 

