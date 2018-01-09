Home > News > Local >

NAFDAC :  Stay away from drug abuse, agency warns women

The coordinator said that the agency discovered that soft drinks were being laced with drugs such as tramadol and codeine cough syrup before being taken.

Drug abuse is becoming a serious issue in Nigeria play

Drug abuse is becoming a serious issue in Nigeria

The National Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned women against drug abuse.

Mrs Roseline Ajayi, the Deputy Director and Kwara State Coordinator of NAFDAC gave the warnings while speaking with newsmen on Tuesday in Ilorin.

According to her, the abuse of drugs is becoming prevalence among women.

“I have heard the story that drug abuse is quite prevalence among ladies and I think it is about the environment where they live."

“In an environment where alcohol is consumed freely, where you have frustration, joblessness and pressure in the home-front, people tend to take solace in something and they go after doing something that will make them forget about their sorrow,’’ she said.

“Because of the stigma that women might face if they come out openly that they take drugs, they do it clandestinely by lacing soft drinks with hard drugs to prevent people from suspecting them,’’ he said.

Ajayi said the agency had stepped up its awareness campaign against drug abuse and misuse through enlightenment on dangers and consequences of drugs abuse.

According to her, the agency is ready to partner with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to effectively combat drug-related offences.

She urged Nigerians to uphold family ties and values, adding that parents should watch and relate well with their children while giving them the needed support.

Ajayi also spoke on the need for government to step up effort to stem the rate of unemployment so that the rate of drug
abuse could reduce.

“When youths are gainfully engaged, they will be busy; their minds will not go into illicit drugs consumption,’’ she said.

