NAFDAC begins operation to recover N7bn debt

news

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has intensified its debt recovery operation targeting seven billion naira payment evaded by importers of drugs, food and cosmetics.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, made this disclosure while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Adeyeye said that the payment invasion happened years before she took over the leadership of NAFDAC in November, 2017.

According to her, N260 million has so far been realised from the time she assumed duty to the end of March 2018.

She explained that her target was to realise not less than one billion naira before the end of 2018, adding that Adeyeye that the agency was determined to achieve that.

“My staff are working tirelessly; we have our teams in investigation and enforcement departments, working hard to achieve the set up goals of the agency.

“We have also decentralised the registration processes to states, especially on our Small and Medium Enterprises programme to save time.

“It is also to facilitate the policy of the Federal Government on the ease of doing business,” she said.

The director general said the quality management system put in place by her administration, had helped to turn around the activities of the regulatory agency in terms of efficiency.

Adeyeye reiterated the commitment of NAFDAC to fight illicit and fake drugs as well as unregistered food products to ensure safety of citizenry.