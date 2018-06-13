Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NAFDAC begins operation to recover N7bn debt

NAFDAC Agency begins operation to recover N7bn debt

Adeyeye said that the payment invasion happened years before she took over the leadership of NAFDAC in November, 2017.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NAFDAC begins operation to recover N7bn debt play

NAFDAC begins operation to recover N7bn debt

(Businessday)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has intensified its debt recovery operation targeting seven billion naira payment evaded by importers of drugs, food and cosmetics.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, made this disclosure while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Adeyeye said that the payment invasion happened years before she took over the leadership of NAFDAC in November, 2017.

According to her, N260 million has so far been realised from the time she assumed duty to the end of March 2018.

She explained that her target was to realise not less than one billion naira before the end of 2018, adding that Adeyeye that the agency was determined to achieve that.

“My staff are working tirelessly; we have our teams in investigation and enforcement departments, working hard to achieve the set up goals of the agency.

“We have also decentralised the registration processes to states, especially on our Small and Medium Enterprises programme to save time.

“It is also to facilitate the policy of the Federal Government on the ease of doing business,” she said.

The director general said the quality management system put in place by her administration, had helped to turn around the activities of the regulatory agency in terms of efficiency.

Adeyeye reiterated the commitment of NAFDAC to fight illicit and fake drugs as well as unregistered food products to ensure safety of citizenry.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 June 12 Obasanjo apologises to Buhari for missing MKO Abiola's award...bullet
2 Pulse Opinion June 12 episode was Buhari at his most presidential, and...bullet
3 Dariye "Have mercy, prisons are congested," ex-governor begs courtbullet

Related Articles

Boko Haram Troops kill 23 terrorists, recover weapons in Lake Chad
MKO Abiola APC in Diaspora urges Buhari to consolidate on June 12
Muiz Banire APC chieftain says most politicians seek offices for gain not service
Buhari President says corruption single biggest menace to Africa’s development
Buhari President appoints new heads for federal agencies
MKO Abiola Let’s consolidate on June 12 unity – Gov. Ahmed
Dariye "Have mercy, prisons are congested," ex-governor begs court
Joshua Dariye Court sentences ex-Plateau gov to 14-years in prison
2019 Election I don’t have OBJ’s backing to run for presidency, says Duke

Local

INEC suspends CVR in 2 LGs
In Kogi INEC suspends CVR in 2 LGs
Lagos CP orders show of force ahead of Sallah holidays
Eid-il-Fitr Lagos CP orders show of force ahead of Sallah holidays
IGP Ibrahim Idris orders audit of SARS detention cells
Ibrahim Idris Police IG orders independent audit of SARS detention cells nationwide
Consevator-General urges Nigerians to patronise National Parks
Eid-El-Fitr Conservator-General urges Nigerians to patronise National Parks