NAF intensifies efforts to locate Yobe school girls

news

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF), says it has intensified efforts to locate the missing Dapchi girls in Yobe by deploying additional air assets, including Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms to the North East Zone.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice-Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

Adesanya said that the deployment of ISR was a renewed effort at locating the missing Dapchi girls.

He said that NAF, following confirmation of reports that some of the girls were yet to be accounted for, had deployed some ISR platforms and helicopters to search for and possibly locate the missing girls and the Boko Haram Terrorists.

“Although these search operations were conducted in a covert manner for obvious reasons, the efforts did not yield the desired results.

“Accordingly, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, directed the immediate deployment of additional air assets and NAF personnel to the Northeast with the sole mission of conducting day and night searches for the missing girls.

“It is noteworthy that the renewed efforts at locating the girls are being conducted in close liaison with other security forces while the NAF will spare no efforts at possibly locating the girls via its air operations.

” It also seizes this opportunity to call on anyone, especially the locals, who might have any information that could lead to the location of the girls to bring such information forward to NAF authorities or other relevant security agencies,” he said.