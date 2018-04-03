Home > News > Local >

NAF deploys special forces to Zamfara

The deployment of special forces to Gusau, Zamfara state by the NAF is part of efforts to stop the incessant banditry attacks in the area.

(NAF)
The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has directed that Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Special Forces be deployed to Gusau, Zamfara state capital, as part of efforts to stop the incessant banditry attacks.

The NAF Special Forces, who were trained in asymmetric warfare, were airlifted from Kaduna with the NAF C-130 Hercules aircraft to complement the efforts of other security forces on ground to prevent further attack on innocent citizens.

(NAF)

 

The personnel and other supporting staff would operate from the recently established 207 Quick Response Group in Gusau, where they would reinforce the existing Regiment personnel in the Unit in support of the ongoing Operation Sharan Daji in the state.

ALSO READ: NAF conducts medical outreach for IDPs in Damboa

In his address to the troops at Gusau shortly before their deployment on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, the Air Officer Commanding Special Operations Command, Air Vice Marshal Ismaila Kaita, announced that the special forces would be further deployed to remote areas of Zamfara State, where they would be engaged in internal security operations.

(NAF)

 

He further urged them to effectively utilize their experience and training to protect the lives and properties of the people of Zamfara State.

He noted that the NAF leadership expects the special forces to exhibit the highest standards of professionalism and respect for human rights in discharging their duties.

Spokesman of the NAF, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, said the deployment of the special forces is in line with additional measures taken by the NAF to enhance its contributions to tackling internal security challenges in the country, in fulfilment of its constitutional responsibility.

(NAF)

 

In addition to earlier established Quick Response Groups and Wings and the deployment of NAF special forces to various states, the NAF recently established Quick Response Wings at Agatu, Doma and Nguroje in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba States respectively to bring security closer to those in the relatively remote areas.

He noted that arrangements are ongoing to establish a new Quick Response Group in Jalingo, Taraba State to superintend the activities of the three new Quick Response Wings.

