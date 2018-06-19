NAF deploys Combat Helicopter to Gusau

news

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has deployed a combat helicopter to its 207 Quick Response Group (QRG) in Gusau.

According to a statement by AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya, NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information,the deployment of the artillery EC-135 helicopter is part of efforts aimed at intensifying the fight against armed banditry in Zamfara and environs.

“The helicopter will operate from the recently constructed helipads at 207 QRG Gusau thereby, enhancing overall operational effectiveness,” Adesanya said.

Accordingly, the NAF will be better positioned to provide the needed air support to the additional surface forces just deployed by the Defence Headquarters to tackle the security challenges in the State.

“Other NAF air assets, however, remain available on nearby alternate airfields to add impetus to air operations in the State as might be necessary,” he said.

He said that AVM Ismaila Kaita, the Air Officer Commanding Special Operations Command of the NAF, also undertook an operational visit to the Unit to obtain firsthand information on the situation and address any possible challenges.

He said that visit by Kaita revealed that the morale of the deployed NAF Special Forces was high and they are in a state of high alert.