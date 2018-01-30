Home > News > Local >

N8bn Currency Scam How accused persons breached procedures – EFCC

Testifying before Justice Joyce AbdulmaleeK of the Federal High Court in Ibadan, Kadri stated that many boxes meant to contain  N1000 were either filled up with brown papers cut to the size of naira notes or swapped with N500 interleaved with newspapers cut to the size of money.

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Mr Saliu Kadri, one of the EFCC investigators in the alleged N8 billon  CBN currency scam case,  on Tuesday said that the accused persons  breached normal procedures  at the  Ibadan branch of  the apex bank

The witness also claimed  that all the accused persons  admitted committing  the crime.

Out of the 507 boxes brought in by Zenith Bank which was supposed to be containing N1.06 billion, N900 million was discovered to be missing,” Kadri said.

Abdulmaleek,  however, adjourned the case till  March  2 for continuation of  trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that two of the accused persons – Kolawole Babalola and Muniru  Olaniran —had in  separate testimonies told the court that  EFCC investigators threatened to kill them if they failed to  admit to committing the  fraud.

NAN reports  that Babalola, Olaniran, Kayode Togun, Samuel Ogbiede and Olawumi Iyan along with others  since 2015 been facing multiple charges bordering on conspiracy, unlawful conversion, stealing and re-circulation of mutilated currency at the Ibadan branch of CBN.

