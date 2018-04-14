Home > News > Local >

N250m Road Intervention Fund in Kwara, captured in 2018 budget

Bukola Saraki N250m Road Intervention Fund in Omu-Aran, Kwara, captured in 2018 budget

Saraki made the disclosure during the final funeral outing and thanksgiving of the late traditional ruler of Omu-Aran and the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Charles Ibitoye.

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Saturday, said N250 million for the rehabilitation of township roads in Omu-Aran, Kwara, has been captured in the 2018 budget.

Saraki, who was represented, by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Hon. Gbenga Makanjuola, said the approval was already captured in the 2018 budget.

He said the approval under the Federal Government road intervention initiative was facilitated by his office as part of efforts toward ensuring the wellbeing of the people, especially at the grassroots.

Saraki gave the assurance that the senate, especially his office, would work assiduous toward ensuring that the road intervention in the area was a reality.

Saraki described the late Ibitoye as a courageous and humble leader, who was committed to the growth, progress and development of his community.

He said the late monarch was also an epitome of humility who did his best and gave adequate support to his administration as Governor of the state.

The president of the senate urged Omu-Aran indigenes to strive to sustain the legacies left behind by the late monarch.

During my tenure as the governor of the state, the late Ibitoye gave his best support and assistance and was very passionate about the development of his community,” he said.

The State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, in his goodwill message, described Ibitoye as an industrious and kindhearted monarch.

“He was a first class monarch with a difference, very industrious and kindhearted.

” We will surely miss his counseling and fatherly advice,” he said.

Ahmed prayed for the community and the late monarch’s family for courage and fortitude to bear his passage.

Chief Festus Awoniyi, the Acting Traditional Head of the community, said the deceased possessed exemplary leadership style while his reign lasted.

He pledged that the Traditional Council of Chief would strive to sustain the legacies Ibitoye left behind.

After conclusion of these funeral rites the succession processes toward the selection of new Olomu would commence,” he said.

He called on both indigenes and non-indigenes in the community to continue to support the leaders in prayers toward a smooth and hitch free succession.

Chief Jide Adebayo, the Eesa elect of Omu-Aran, on his part, said the reign of late Ibitoye witnessed an unprecedented growth and development in community.

Adebayo, a former Executive Director, Marketing with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said the deceased would be missed for his exemplary leadership style.

