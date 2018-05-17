Home > News > Local >

My re-election not worth the blood of anyone - Ortom

Samuel Ortom Governor says his re-election not worth the blood of anyone

The Governor said this while speaking to the forum of former political party executives on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Governor Samuel Ortom has said that he re-election bid is not worth the blood of anyone.

The executives who were led by Chief Michael Iduma were at the Benue Peoples House to pledge their support for the Governor.

Daily Post also reports that the Governor’s media aide, Tahav Agerzua said “The Governor recalled divine intervention in his 2015 election, pointing out that the same God Who helped him in 2015 would also help in raising overwhelming support for his re-election in 2019.

“He expressed appreciation for the support of the group and majority of people of the state in what he described as difficult times.

“Governor Ortom referred to the state anthem which notes that although the giants may be on the way to hinder, God would surely bring victory, adding that all the difficulties he has in statecraft were giants that would be conquered.

“Leader of the delegation, Chief Iduma called on the people of the state to reelect Governor Ortom so that he could sustain the good work he started for the state.”

Governor Ortom has urged residents of Benue state not to take laws into their hands.

He made the statement following the incessant killings in the state allegedly by Fulani herdsmen.

Ortom also called on the people to let the security agencies do their jobs.

