Murray-Bruce says Police gassed Melaye before he escaped custody

Bayelsa lawmaker, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, has revealed that Kogi lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, was gassed twice by police officers, prompting him to carry out a daring escape from custody on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

With help from hoodlums, Melaye had briefly escaped from police officers while he was being transported from Abuja to Kogi on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Hours later, the Senator resurfaced at the Zankli Medical Center , Abuja, in an ambulance, apparently unconscious, before he was rearrested and moved to the National Hospital.

After paying a visit to his hospitalised colleague on Monday, April 30, Murray-Bruce alleged that Melaye had to run for his life after he was gassed by officers.

Taking to him Twitter account (@benmurraybruce) to make the revelation, he said, "Just met with Dino Melaye. Very sad to hear what transpired. Dino is asthmatic, yet while in transit, the police gassed him and he could barely breathe. Second time they gassed him, he had to force his way out of the vehicle. Dino literally escaped death. SAD!"

Melaye had reportedly escaped from custody due to his refusal to be transported to Kogi due to fears that he would be assassinated by officers in collusion with the Kogi state government.

Melaye's criminal association

After Kabiru Saidu, a.k.a Osama, and Nuhu Salisu, aka Small, were arrested at Ogojueje in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi on January 19, 2018, they confessed to the police that Senator Melaye hired them to cause unrest in the state ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The criminal suspects revealed that the lawmaker handed them a bag containing one AK-47 rifle, two pump action guns and the sum of N430,000 to recruit hardened troublemakers and unleash mayhem in Kogi.

The police first requested Melaye's presence in a letter addressed to Senate President, Bukola Saraki, dated March 2, 2018, urging him to report to the Police on March 7 to answer to the criminal offences levelled against him, but he refused the invitation , alleging that the police was colluding with the Kogi state government to cause him harm.

He was officially declared wanted by the police on March 28, the day he was due to be arraigned in court over the charges of criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms alongside Osama and Small who both escaped from their prison cell but were rearrested before April 1.