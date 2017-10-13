Home > News > Local >

Muhammadu Buhari :  President mourns tragic loss of students in Kaduna

Muhammadu Buhari President mourns tragic loss of students in Kaduna

The president expressed heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Kaduna State, during this difficult time.

  • Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Novo Isioro)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the tragic death of some students of Victory College, Ungwan Yelwa, Kaduna, who drowned in River Kaduna while on an excursion.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

He noted that President Buhari’s thoughts and prayers were with the distraught families of the deceased and the management of the College.

The president expressed heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Kaduna State, during this difficult time.

He prayed that God would comfort families and friends affected by the profound loss of these young minds.

President Buhari also wished speedy recovery to other staff and students, who were in shock over the unfortunate incident.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion How President Buhari has turned anti-corruption war into a...bullet
2 Buhari Here is how the President says recovered stolen funds are being...bullet
3 World Bank Buhari asked us to focus on northern Nigeria - Bank Presidentbullet

Related Articles

Buhari 'Ignorant people' twisting information to hurt President - Femi Adesina
Pulse Opinion Buhari arms critics who accuse him of preferring north
Buhari President says Northeast remains a priority for him
World Bank Buhari asked us to focus on northern Nigeria - Bank President
Buhari President re-appoints Orji, MD, Sovereign Fund
Ibrahim Gambari Scholar tasks NASS on solution to killing of Nigerians in South Africa
Muhammadu Buhari House of Representatives recommends upward review of minimum wage

Local

A Biafra supporter holding a flag.
IPOB Pro-Biafra group says it will never change its name
INEC Official
In Anambra INEC to conduct 2 elections, Nov. 18
In Jigawa Govt grows Chinese potato
Shugaba Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari 'Ignorant people' twisting information to hurt President - Femi Adesina