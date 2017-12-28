Muhammadu Bindow :  Gov lauds lawmaker for organizing first town-hall meeting by legislators

Home > News > Local >

Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa has commended member representing Hong Constituency in Adamawa House of Assembly, Mr Hassan Barguma (APC-Hong), for organizing the first town hall meeting by a state lawmaker.

Bindow made the commendation  on Thursday in Hong, the headquarters of Hong Local Government Area while speaking at the occasion.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abba-Jimeta, Bindow said the decision to hold the town hall meeting to present his score card to the electorate was a good development that should be emulated by other elected office holders.

Bindow urged the electorate to always ask for explanation from their representatives on issues they were not clear and to ensure that they voted the right people for result.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Speaker of Adamawa House of Assembly, Mr Kabiru Mijinyawa lauded Barguma who is the House Majority Leader describing him as a “major pillar in the house”.

“Our present 6th assembly is vibrant and unique because of people like Barguma; he is fearless and a team player and that’s why we are proud of him,” Mijinyawa said.

In his remarks at the occasion, Barguma said the town hall meeting was organized to present his score card, sought advise from the electorate as well as their position on the on-going constitutional amendment particularly as regard to local government autonomy.

Barguma said that within the past two and halve years, he sponsored two bills and moved 18 motions.

He said that through personal effort he had empowered 150 petty traders, gave scholarship support to over 200 students of tertiary institutions from the constituency, offset N2.3 million agricultural loan for some farmers and fenced Muslim/Christian cemetery, among others.

“Under constituency projects, I concentrated on water supply with 25 hand boreholes and one solar borehole .

“I also facilitated the rehabilitation of Fadama-Rake-Bangshika road, Pella-Maiha road, mile 6 Gudumiya access road and the rehabilitation of GSS Hong,” Barguma said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlights of the occasion was the presentation of scholarship to some students and official vehicles to Hong branch of Muslim Council and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). 

