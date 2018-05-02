Mubi blasts: Gov. Bindow seeks blood donation for victims

news

Gov. Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa on Wednesday appealed to residents of the state to donate blood to victims of Tuesday’s twin bomb blasts in Mubi.

Bindow made the appeal while commiserating with victims of the blasts receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola.

He said that the blood bank was exhausted, adding that the donation would go a long way in saving the lives of victims.

The governor, who urged residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement, commended security operatives for their quick response.

Prof. Aural Mohammad, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, said that the management of the facility had mobilised enough personnel to cater for victims.

The health workers, he said, included corps members, Red Cross officials and retired nurses.

Mohammad, who conducted the governor round the hospital, said one of the victims out of the 10 brought to the facility, died on the way.

He, however, said that the remaining nine were responding to treatment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two suicide bombers had attacked a used clothes market and a mosque in Mubi, killing many and leaving several others injured.