MPN women leader reports party chairman to police for sexual assault

She said the chairman removed her from her position after she turned down several sexual advances from him.

Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN) Ekiti State chairman, Oludare Adekolu

(Sun News)
The Women Leader of the Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN) in Ekiti State, Oluyemi Ojaomo, has filed a police report against the party chairman in the state, Oludare Adekolu, for alleged sexual assault and threat to life.

While speaking to journalists at the Ologede Police Station in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, she said Adekolu removed her from her position after she turned down several sexual advances from him.

According to her, the party chairman touched her buttocks anytime she visited the secretariat and threatened to kill her for refusing his advances.

The retired teacher said, "I am not into politics to flirt around, but to contribute my quota to the development of our society. I joined Mega Party last year and the party resolved to make me the State Women leader. Shortly after resuming office, the chairman began with his sexual advances, which I declined.

"I never knew my action didn't go down well with him. But I started to see him displaying enmity towards me and he constantly told me that he would kill me if I refuse to bow to his request.

"I didn't take him serious, but when he unilaterally removed my name as the State Women Leader on Monday, I knew he was up to something. I decided to challenge him on the removal and he told me clearly that my life (is) worth nothing to him."

Ojaomo added that she filed the police report because she fears for her life as Adekolu is a known Ifa priest.

According to a police officer, Adekolu was promptly invited by the police to answer questions based on Ojaomo's allegations, but he did not show up after he promised to appear at the station on Tuesday.

Women leader lied, says accused chairman

In a report by The Nation, Adekolu said Ojaomo's allegations were false and that she has already apologised to him on the matter.

"It is not true that I touched Mrs. Ojaomo's buttocks and I did not threaten to kill her as she alleged. She has come to beg me with our party members. I have not gone to any police station on the matter. Mrs. Ojaomo has come back with other party members to beg me," he said.

