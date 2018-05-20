Home > News > Local >

Most Nigerian cities to experience rains on Monday – NiMet

Most Nigerian cities to experience rains on Monday – NiMet

NiMet predicted that there would be thundery activities over Abuja, parts of Kaduna, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Kwara, Plateau, Taraba and Yola.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted morning rains over the Central States of the country on Monday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 37 and 22 to 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

It added that the afternoon still holds promise of some rains over the high ground of this region like Plateau, Kaduna and Nasarawa states.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience chances of thunderstorms and rains over the entire south in the morning.

It also predicted chances of light to moderate rains in the evening with day and night temperatures in the range of 30 to 33 and 20 to 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern states will experience prospects of thunderstorms and rains over the entire north in the morning while isolated thunderstorms are likely over the northeast in the evening.

“Northern states will also have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 34 to 41 and 23 to 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“A deep layer of moisture will enhance rainfall activities across most parts of the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts.

