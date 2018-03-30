Home > News > Local >

More 30 buried in Zamfara after bandit attack

In Zamfara More 30 buried after bandit attack

The bandits attacked after some members of the community met to discuss measures to be taken against them.

  • Published:
More 30 buried in Zamfara after bandit attack play

Mass burial

(Vanguard)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

More than 30 people were buried in Bawan Daji village of Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara on Thursday, March 29, 2018, following a gunmen attack on the village.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bandits attacked the area after some members of the community held a meeting to discuss measures to be taken against the bandits during the 2018 farming season.

The bandits had earlier threatened that there would be no farming activities in the area in this year's rainy season.

Liman Umar, one of the community leaders and the deputy Imam of the village, told newsmen that the bandits had been harassing people in the area, brandishing sophisticated weapons without talking to anyone.

"It was shortly after our local vigilante members held the meeting on Tuesday that the bandits finally struck and killed only men including those who tried to escape," Umar said

He said many bodies were found decomposing in the bushes, and that some of the corpses could not be brought into the village for proper burial because people were afraid to go and get them as the bandits were believed to be hiding on the outskirts of the village.

He said one of the villagers, Danladi Shabalai, who was caught communicating with the bandits, was shot and killed by security men.

The Chairman of Anka LGA, Alhaji Mustapha Gado, confirmed that 32 people were buried including a woman and her child who died at a hospital in Gusau.

Gado said more bodies were still being searched for in the bushes and that security measures had been stepped up in the area, but that the villagers had all fled out of fear that the bandits might return.

The Emir of Anka, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad, who is also the Chairman of the state's Council of Chiefs, lamented that the horrific incidences of bandits' attacks had continued unabated in the area due to inadequate security. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Dear Ambode, shutting down Lagos for Buhari makes no sensebullet
2 Buhari This is what president will be up to when he visits Lagosbullet
3 Ibrahim Idris IGP ‘sacks’ Police commissioner who declared Melaye wantedbullet

Related Articles

In Zamfara Gunmen kill 15 cattle herders in savage attacks
In Zamfara 3 dead as gunmen attack village
DSS Agency arrest major financier, armourer of kidnap gang in Kogi
Osinbajo VP says 7.4m pupils benefitting from school feeding programme
Buhari President pledges enhanced security network in Zamfara
Buhari President arrives Zamfara, addresses traditional rulers, others
United Nations 3.8m Nigerians may face acute food shortage, global agencies warn
Buhari Reps ask President to stop concession of Ajaokuta steel company

Local

Chinese gets N10m bail for trying to smuggle out $300K
Presidential Task Force Chinese gets N10million bail after trying to smuggle $300K out of Nigeria to Dubai
Reps Deputy Majority Leader, Buba Jibril, is dead
Buba Jibril Reps Deputy Majority Leader is dead
Sen Ashafa commends Buhari for N20B Ikorodu-Sagamu road
Ashafa Senator commends Buhari for N20B Ikorodu-Sagamu road rehabilitation
Armed robbers kill Edo APC youth leader, Samson Sedi
Samson Sedi Armed robbers kill Edo APC youth leader