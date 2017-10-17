Home > News > Local >

Monkey Pox :  Kogi Govt refutes infection vaccination rumour

The Kogi Government has described as false, rumours that some unidentified men are infecting children with monkey pox virus in schools in the guise of vaccination.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Audu, in a statement by his media aide, Mr Audu Haruna, on Tuesday in Lokoja, said that government had investigated the claim and found that it was untrue.

According to him, “the rumour is baseless and unfounded, as it is similar to the rumour that gripped Abia, Enugu and Imo a few days back.’’

“The only parts of Kogi where we have an ongoing vaccination exercise is in Yagba West, which will soon be extended to two contiguous wards in Yagba East Local Government Area."

“This vaccination, which will last for 10 days, started on Oct. 14."

“Recalled that two cases of yellow fever were detected in Yagba West Local Government which prompted this reactive vaccination."

“So far, no case of reaction to the vaccines has been reported as the residents of Yagba West are cooperating with designated officers."

“Vaccines are meant to prevent child killer diseases and as such we will continue to carry out routine immunisation and immunisation plus days."

“This is the only known way to prevent vaccine sensitive diseases and as such we seek the cooperation of Kogi indigenes to help in refuting this rumour and ensure that immunisations continue to record the usual success,” he said.

The commissioner noted that a lot of resources had already been committed to the vaccination and as such people should endeavour not to waste the opportunity.

He restated that the administration of Gov. Yahaya Bello would continue to do everything possible to bring healthcare to the doorsteps of the people. 

