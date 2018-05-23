Monica Osagie narrates ordeal with OAU professor

news

Monica Osagie, the student in sex for mark scandal has opened up on what really happened.

In an interview with CNN, Osagie said she helped the professor edit his book, adding that she saw him as her mentor.

However, the man wanted more and she said that she became uncomfortable with the relationship.

She said "We actually edited the book together... Then, the next thing he told me was, 'Can you date me?

“I was like, 'No.' He was like, 'Why?' I said, 'One, I don't date lecturers, and secondly, you are more matured than I am.”

Speaking further, Osagie said that the professor gave her low marks on purpose, so she would agree to sleep with him.

"He kept calling me to ask if I was ready to accept his proposal. So, I decided to record our next conversation," she added.

Recording leaks

The conversation between Osagie and the man alleged to be Professor Akindele Richard was leaked online on Monday, April 9, 2018.

In the recording, a man was heard telling the lady that he will have sex with her five times before he increases her exam score.

Osagie however denies leaking the audio recording, adding that she submitted it to the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) management.

OAU identifies Professor

According to CNN, the university authorities issued a statement on their website identifying the man in the audio recording as Professor Akindele Richard.

The statement reads: "Professor Richard I. Akindele, of the department of management and accounting, is now established to be the lecturer in the controversial "marks for sex" audio recording. The female voice has also been identified as that of Miss Monica Osetobe Osagie, a postgraduate student on the Master of Business Administration Regular programme."

Public harassment

Osagie also told CNN that she has faced a lot of criticism on social media.

She said that people have accosted her on the road and accused her of seducing the lecturer.

According to her, "A guy came up to me at the bank and said, 'Is this not the girl who harassed a lecturer?' and he called me a prostitute. The security guard then had to push me away to go withdraw my money inside the bank.”

She however said that she is happy that she could speak out, adding that it will help other ladies going through the same problem to come out.

"I am actually happy I came out. I am helping many ladies that have gone through the same thing I have gone through, and most of them can't talk about it.

"They are scared of coming out in public. But I know it happens everywhere, not just in Nigeria. For me, speaking up will bring more women to speak and eradicate what is happening around young women and older men.

"There is no work or ... education that is worth your dignity. I will keep saying that,” she added.

Osagie was also invited by an investigative panel to shed more light on what transpired between her and the professor.

Her lawyer, Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi who was at the panel sitting with her, said that more victims have contacted his client to share their experience with the same professor.

Outcome

OAU’s spokesman, Abiodun Olarewaju, while speaking on the outcome of the panel, said the university council give a final verdict on the issue.

Olarewaju said "What is being investigated is the allegation leveled by the student against her lecturer. The university's council will make the final decision on the report the vice chancellor has submitted on the case.

"This is because of the caliber of the lecturer involved.”