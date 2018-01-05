Mohammed Bindow :  Gov seeks financial support to families of fallen heroes

Home > News > Local >

Gov. Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa on Friday urged Nigerians to give financial support to families of fallen heroes.

Bindow made the appeal at the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and Emblem Appeal Week in Yola.

He said that the gallant sacrifices of both the fallen and the living veterans had kept Nigeria.

“If not for their struggle, we would not have been enjoying this country.’’

The governor, while announcing contribution of N5 million  on behalf of the state government to the legion, urged the general public to redeem all their past pledges to it.

Earlier, a retired military officer, Bashir Babayola said that their concern was the plight of widows and orphans of the fallen heroes.

Babayola, who is also the chairman of the state chapter of the legion, said presently, the legion had no source of income apart from little support that usually came during the emblem week annually.

According to him, they depend entirely on public pledges during their annual events.

The chairman appealed to the governor, who is also their patron to approve the monthly allocation of N500, 000 to the legion.

He assured the governor of judicious use of the funds to better the living condition of the widows, orphans and the crippled members.

